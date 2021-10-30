Since Kravis became an item, it’s been pretty clear they’re really comfortable in front of others, no matter how steamy the PDA gets. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Blink-182 rocker are perfectly matched, sharing the same intense level of affection for each other that some fans might feel like they’re the only ones who feel a little uncomfortable with their steamy updates. Thankfully, you’re not alone, because Kris Jenner spoke about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA in a recent interview, and she said everything you’ve been thinking.

On an Oct. 29 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the famous mom didn’t hold back. As expected, Jenner had a lot of positive things to say about the two lovebirds. “They really are made for each other,” she told Ellen DeGeneres, calling them “the cutest couple.” In the same breath, Jenner also added, “They’re so in love. They let us know constantly.” Well, that’s for sure — ever since Kravis got together, the public has seen countless makeout pics, super intimate IG posts, and topless photos from their engagement night. The list goes on.

When discussing the pair, Jenner revealed that although she loves them together, she sometimes feels awkward when they start getting handsy around others. “You feel like they’re the only two people in the room,” she said. “We really don’t know what to do with ourselves. I’m like looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go. They’re in that stage, and it’s really, really special, and I’m so excited.”

Before Barker popped the question on Oct. 17, the rocker asked Jenner for permission to marry her daughter. “He was really cute. He’s a sweetheart. And they’re so happy. They can’t wait,” Jenner gushed.

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ICYMI, Barker popped the question to Kardashian during a beach trip to the Rosewood Miramar Resort in Montecito, California, and he pulled out all the stops. The engagement pictures showed the couple standing in the middle of a circle of red roses with tall candles surrounding the romantic scene.

Since then, the couple has gone on trips to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and Knott’s Berry Farm for Halloween fun, as well as showed off their Halloween couples costume.

The Kravis PDA is downright unstoppable at this point, and although fans love to see it, sometimes it’s a lot, and mama Kris agrees!