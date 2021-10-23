It’s a very Kravis world, and we’re just living in it. Freshly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all about dark vibes, so it was no surprise the fiery, provocative pair took their Halloween costume to a twisted level. In case you’re remotely surprised that the couple would dress up like an alleged murderer and murder victim, they went there. Here are the pics of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Sid and Nancy Halloween costume, because it’s very much their vibe.

ICYMI, Kardashian and Barker got engaged on Oct. 17 during a beach trip in Montecito, California. Just days later, the couple went all in on spooky season with a very on-brand look that you might’ve seen coming. Dressing up like Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols and his ill-fated girlfriend Nancy Spungen, Kardashian and Barker showed off their costumes on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 22. “Throw away the key,” Barker wrote in his caption alongside a thread of black and white photos. Kardashian also posted a thread of their costume pics, writing cheekily (and somewhat morbidly), “Till death do us part.”

If you aren’t familiar with the tragic couple, Sid Vicious (aka Simon John Ritchie) was suspected of killing his girlfriend Spungen after she died by stabbing in 1978. Shortly after, in 1979, Ritchie died of an overdose.

The pair certainly went all out to reenact the iconic looks. The Blink-182 drummer dressed in black and included a cigarette as a prop. He also wore a black wig, spiked like the deceased punk rocker. Meanwhile, Kardashian wore a short-sleeve black mesh top, a black bra, and a blonde wig.

The celeb couple also added some Enfants Riches Déprimés handcuffs to add a nod to the 1986 film Sid and Nancy, which was based on Ritchie and Spungen’s relationship.

A source close to the couple reportedly said the Halloween looks were for Barker’s Halloween House of Horrors show with NoCap.

With such a penchant for Halloween’s spooky vibes, Barker and Kardashian have also enjoyed outings to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights and Knott’s Berry Farm’s annual Knott’s Scary Farm transformation, where they made out for the camera.

ICYMI, Kardashian confirmed her engagement to Barker on Oct. 17, sharing photos of Travis’ proposal with the caption, “forever @travisbarker.” Barker expressed the same sentiment, commenting, “FOREVER♾️.”

As the happy couple prepares to tie the knot, there’s also a hint that the reality star wants to have a baby with her boo ASAP.

Here’s to Kravis’ continued spam of your timeline with all their steamy PDA.