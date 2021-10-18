Ring the alarm: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially getting married, and their future is looking bright. Up next? As they combine their two families, they’re reportedly looking to expand it, too. As a source claimed to People on Oct. 18, Kourtney wants to have a baby with Travis. Which, honestly, we can’t wait to see.

"Kourtney is of course ecstatic,” the source said. “She can't wait to marry Travis. She would also love to have a baby with him.”

The source also claimed that Kourtney was totally surprised by the proposal, which included an array of candles and roses arranged on the beach in the shape of a heart, followed by a bed covered in a heart-shaped array of rose petals. (I love subtle proposals, don’t you?)

“It was a complete surprise for Kourtney,” they said. “Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret. The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there.”

This will be the first marriage for Kourtney, 42, and the third for Travis, 45 (his relationship history is a journey, let me tell you). Kourtney dated Scott Disick on and off from 2005 to 2015, though the two were never married. They share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — though the two were never engaged or married. (Scott did propose to Kourtney with a ring once, but they never went through with an actual engagement. Another story for another time!)

Travis also has children of his own with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, Alabama, 15, and step-daughter Atiana, 22. All three live with Travis, while Kourtney and Scott co-parent their kiddos. In April 2021, Travis, Kourtney, and their six children filmed an adorable TikTok video doing the “Pass The Phone” challenge, bonding while vacationing together in Utah.

(Is anyone else picturing a punk-pop version of The Brady Bunch opener? No? Just me?)

So, when can we expect Kourtney and Travis to have a new babe? The source didn’t share any details on their timeline, but we hope it’s as soon (or as far off!) as the lovebirds would like. We’re wishing them, and their families, the happiest of ever afters.