Wait, So Did Scott Disick Ever Propose To Kourtney Kardashian?

You probably don’t need a Ph.D. in Kardashian-Jenner Studies to know that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated on and off for many years without getting married. But according to Lord Disick himself, that wasn’t for a lack of trying on his part. He did propose to the Poosh founder once — and he would’ve done it again, if she had given him the chance.

The proposal came to light during Season 13 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired in 2017. While Scott was telling Kim and Khloé Kardashian about a recent family vacation to Aspen, Colorado, Kim interrupted. “Wait, I have a question. Does Kourtney know you got her a ring to propose?” she asked. Scott confirmed Kourtney did.

Khloé asked if this was the same ring she and Kim had once found in Kourtney and Scott’s townhouse, but Kim clarified, "This was a really nice, cool Lorraine Schwartz ring, and then he returned it.”

"I think I, like, asked her to marry me [with it],” Scott explained. "It was really weird. I don't think we told anybody actually. It was somewhat cute, and then we just got scared about, like, media and this and that. And we were like, 'Let's just put the ring aside, and we'll talk about it another day.' Never spoke about it again."

While Scott didn’t reveal further details about the short-lived engagement, the timing of the incident was certainly interesting. The couple had broken up for the final time in 2015 after a full decade of dating on and off.

Nevertheless, after Scott told Kim about the proposal, the Skims founder said in a confessional during the episode that she was “really happy” to see the former couple “in a good place.” She added, "At the end of the day, if Scott got his sh*t together, do I believe him and Kourtney would be together? Yes."

Ultimately, the co-parents went their separate ways. Kourtney dated Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2018 while Scott romanced Sofia Richie from 2017 to 2021. However, that didn’t stop Scott from imagining a future with the mother of his children.

David Becker/WireImage/Getty Images

During the final season of KUWTK, which aired in 2021, Kim brought up her sister’s love life during a family dinner. "Kourtney and Scott, so when are you guys gonna get back together?" she asked. The ensuing scene was unforgettable. After an awkward beat of silence, Scott said, "Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her. Forever."

Despite the bold proclamation, Kourtney only responded, “That’s nice.”

Kim suggested featuring a “Kourtney-Scott wedding” in their series’ finale, insisting it would be “epic.” Never without a plan, Kris Jenner said, "Scott, if you could just bring it within yourself to go over there and get on one knee, propose, we'll have the wedding. It'll be amazing. Make my daughter respectable."

Scott doubled down on his commitment to his ex by telling her, "Well, I love you and I'm ready to marry you. Right here, right now.” To the rest of the family, he added, "Kourtney knows that eventually we'll get married and live a good life.”

But Kourtney wasn’t swayed. She replied, "Or when you want to work on yourself."

Scott asked, "What else do I have to do? ... I would love to know what I can do.”

As it turned out, it appeared he couldn’t do much. On Sunday, Oct. 17, TMZ and Page Six reported Kourtney had gotten engaged to Travis Barker, the Blink-182 drummer and longtime friend she’s been publicly dating since January 2021. The reality star herself confirmed the happy milestone on Instagram that same day by posting two photos of the proposal.

Scott has yet to respond to his ex’s engagement. Hopefully, these two will find a way to move forward as co-parents and friends. And no matter what happens, fans are likely to get an update when the famous family’s new reality show debuts on Hulu in late 2021. Stay tuned.