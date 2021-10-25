Kourtney Kardashian has always been an open book with fans, but she really bared all on Oct. 24 when sharing a new set of engagement photos. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been posting memories from her Oct. 17 engagement to Travis barker non-stop, and her latest photo set just might be her most romantic yet. Kourtney Kardashian posted topless photos from the day she got engaged, and also gave fans a close look at her ring.

Kardashian and Barker (now popularly known as Kravis) have been friends for years, but went public with their romantic relationship in January 2021. And after nine months of PDA pics and glamorous vacations, the couple decided they were in it for the long haul. Barker popped the question to Kardashian on a beach in California, and the romantic display was well-documented.

A week after the initial set of engagement photos arrived, Kardashian followed up with a few more on Oct. 24. “I can’t believe this was a week ago @travisbarker 🌹,” she captioned the Instagram post. In the pics, Kardashian was seen laying on a bed covered with rose petals, and appeared to be completely topless.

The slideshow post from Kardashian also gave fans a crystal clear look at her ring. The second photo zoomed in on her hand to show off her black nail polish and bling. Barker seemed to love the photos as much as fans. He commented on the post with a ring emoji.

The photo set marked the third time Kardashian had posted about her engagement. She also shared a slew of photos from the special moment on Oct. 21, and included an adorable caption. “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” she wrote. At the time, Barker dropped a sweet comment which read, “Forever with you is a dream come true.”

Kardashian and Barker’s romance has been one of the most-watched celebrity relationships of 2021, and they’ve had no problem letting fans in on the journey.