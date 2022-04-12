Attention everyone: We now have Kete Deets™. During an April 12 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, Kim Kardashian revealed a ton (seriously, a ton) of insider information about her romance with Pete Davidson — including that time he tried and, ahem, failed to give her his number. So how exactly did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson start dating? The moments leading up to their boyfriend-girlfriend status are too good.

As we all know, Kardashian and Davidson had their first kiss onstage at Saturday Night Live in October 2021— and, per Kardashian herself, that was the start of everything romantic between them. “[On the magic carpet] is where we met,” Kardashian told Hirsch, before clarifying that they had been running in the same circles for some time. (Lest we forget Davidson footing the bill for Kanye West’s elaborate Nobu requests in 2019). “Well, I knew him,” she added.

One of their more recent interactions? “I saw him at the Met,” Kardashian added. And apparently, Davidson was already putting out some feelers about Kardashian back then. (Quick refresher: the 2021 Met Gala was Sept. 13, 2021, Kete’s SNL kiss was Oct. 9, 2021. Their first public date was Oct. 30, 2021 at Knott’s Scary Farm.) “His story is that he... had been asking around for my number a little bit. And everyone wasn’t really sure, you know, ‘Is she going through a divorce?’ He just wanted to wait a little bit,” she explained. “But I saw him at the Met, and he knew I was hosting SNL but it wasn’t announced yet. He came up to me, and we were talking about SNL, and I was like, ‘They better hurry up and announce it cause I will not back out as soon as they announce it, but I’m so nervous.’”

Fortunately, Davidson was able to give her some SNL wisdom; unfortunately, an awkward moment meant that their romance wouldn’t happen just yet. Kardashian revealed, “And so he just gave me good advice and was like, ‘Hey, take my number if you need anything.’ And I had gloves on, and I couldn’t get in my phone with the gloves” — shocked her partnership with Balenciaga didn’t end right then and there — “and I was like, ‘Oh, I have gloves, and I can’t.’ And he was like, ‘All right, cool,’ and walked away. But I was gonna be like, ‘Oh, you can take mine.’” Can we acknowledge for a minute that this missed connection is the stuff of romance novels? OK, moving on.

Kardashian continued, “So we never connected or anything until... not even that night, we didn’t... I didn’t see him all week during rehearsals.” At the time, most of her focus was on one thing: getting through SNL without messing up her monologue or tripping in her heels. “I was not even focused on [Davidson’s BDE], and then when we kissed, I was just like, ‘Hmmm.’” (Pause for excited squealing.)

She added, “It was a stage kiss, but it was still, like, a little zing, you know? I wasn’t anything like a super crazy feeling, I was just like, ‘Hmmm.’ Then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just, like, being stupid and it’s just nothing and it’s just a stage kiss.”

But the feeling stuck with her. “Then, a few days later, I was like, ‘Hmmm, there is some BDE action, and how am I gonna — I just gotta get myself out there,’” Kardashian explained. Unfortunately, Davidson was a no-show at the SNL afterparty, so they didn’t connect romantically until later. (As a PR queen, Kardashian chose to reserve the story of how that unfolded for her show, The Kardashians, which is coming to Hulu on April 14.)

Though Kardashian shied away from sharing every single detail, she did share that nobody saw their real first date. So no, it didn’t involve them holding hands on a Halloween-themed rollercoaster ride. “We privately hung out first,” Kardashian shared. “We just chilled, hung out at the [Beverly Hills Hotel]. We love the BHH.”

Since then, it seems like everything has been going really well for the couple. On April 4, Kardashian met Davidson’s grandparents in Staten Island. The next day, Davidson was spotted hanging out with Kardashian’s daughter, North West. And on April 11, they went Instagram-official (again) — which is almost as big of a milestone as meeting the kids. Not to mention, Davidson was there to support her at the Hulu premiere, even taking her out to get a “Ham & Yeezy” pizza afterwards.

As for her and Davidson’s future, Kardashian sounded optimistic about taking her relationship public, but that doesn’t mean she’s planning on pulling a Kravis (AKA, tongues touching on the red carpet) anytime soon. “We’re not that... We have our own private PDA. We’ll do it at home,” she joked.

The countdown to Kete’s tongue-less red carpet debut starts now. Would it be too much to hope that it happens at the 2022 Met Gala? A full circle moment like that would just ~zing~.