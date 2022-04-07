Let the record show: Pete Davidson is an excellent Valentine. While promoting The Kardashians April 14 Hulu premiere on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim Kardashian gave fans some insider intel on their romantic relationship, and Pete’s Valentine’s Day gift for her was adorably sentimental.

A quick recap: Kim and Pete’s romantic connection started back in October 2021 when she hosted Saturday Night Live. In one skit, the duo played opposite each other as Aladdin and Jasmine. Flying on a magic carpet ride, they discussed their ~physical compatibility~, met a genie, and were granted a wish. Oh, and they shared their first kiss (perhaps excluding dress rehearsals). Though Kim and Pete’s relationship really took off a month later, that SNL smooch was the first sign of the romance that was to come.

During the April 6 interview, Jimmy Kimmel referenced their inaugural magic carpet ride. He asked Kim, “What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should.” Turns out, she does have this rug for a very sweet reason. “Actually, for Valentine’s Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp. So I do own the rug.”

Instagram/@kimkardashian

Wait, does this mean that Pete’s love language is gift-giving? It might as well be. After hearing about his V-day gift, Jimmy told the audience that an elaborate present from the SNL star had actually arrived for Kim that night. He explained, “We had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here... Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?” The rest of the Kar-Jenner fam awkwardly avoided answering the question.

Though I seriously doubt Davidson is the only SO pulling out all the stops for his partner (I mean, have you seen the way Travis Barker looks at Kourtney Kardashian?), it sounds like he’s definitely stepped up to the plate when it comes to treating Kim right.

All gifts considered, it makes total sense that Kim was gushing about her relationship with Pete earlier this week. In an April 6 special on Good Morning America, she told Robin Roberts, “I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

For this romance, it sounds like a magic carpet is really just the cherry on top.