Pete Davidson Is Starring In Another A24 Movie With A Strange Title

Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian isn’t the SNL star’s only buzzy partnership — he’s also becoming the latest muse for the cult-beloved arthouse studio, A24. Not only is he set to star in A24’s upcoming slasher comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, but he’s also already lined up his next project with the production company: a mysterious new film called Wizards!. If that exclamatory title has your interest piqued, then here are all the details you need to know about Pete Davidson’s Wizards!, including the rest of the cast and when it might premiere.

In the recent years where A24 has grown a much larger fanbase, it’s become known to frequently work with a familiar stable of actors, and Davidson seems to be adding his name to the list. His first film with the studio, Bodies Bodies Bodies, will hit theaters on Aug. 5. In it, Davidson will star as the wealthy, argumentative David, whose house party takes a bloody turn after a murder-mystery game becomes all too real. And after that, Davidson’s next collaboration with A24 will be Wizards!, in which he’ll play a stoner beach bar operator who stumbles across some dangerous stolen loot.

The plot details about Wizards! are still mostly being kept under wraps, but it sounds like fans can expect an action comedy with plenty of stoner humor. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Wizards! Predicted Release Date

The movie was announced on May 17, with a script penned but having not yet begun. A release date has not been announced, but it’s likely the film will shoot later in 2022 and premiere sometime in 2023.

Wizards! Cast

Davidson will star in the movie with the German actor Franz Rogowski. Rogowski’s character is also a stoner beach bar operator who stumbles on the mysterious treasure with Davidson’s character, so it definitely sounds like they will be helming the movie. The cast will also include Naomi Scott (Aladdin) and Sean Harris (The Green Knight).

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wizards! Trailer

It’s too early for any footage to be available. Hopefully, fans will get a first look at Wizards! toward the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.