Pete & Chase Were Apparently Caught Fully Making Out On A Romantic Vacay

Things are heating up between Pete Davidson and his rumored new girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders. New paparazzi photos caught the two actors packing on some serious PDA while on vacation in Hawaii together. The photos of Davidson and Wonders apparently kissing seem to finally confirm those dating rumors between the two, because it’s hard to deny the photographic proof of their chemistry.

Speculation around Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Wonders had been swirling all of January, after they were spotted together on several occasions following Davidson’s breakup with Emily Ratajkowski. Davidson and Wonders were seen going to basketball games together, eating at restaurants, and on Jan. 19, were caught holding hands and looking very loved up while roaming Universal Studios together.

None of these outings were enough to fully confirm the two were dating, but their latest romantic getaway might have done the trick. On Jan. 26, paparazzi photos of Davidson and Wonders seemed to show the pair kissing while on a trip to Hawaii. The beachy pics show the two holding hands while strolling on the beach, and then seemingly making out with one another in front of some beach chairs.

Elite Daily reached out to Davidson and Wonders’ reps for comment on the photos, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

This is the first time the rumored couple has been spotted locking lips. Previously, the most PDA Davidson and Wonders engaged in was some sweet hand-holding and hugging at Universal Studios, so these beach pics are a serious step up.

Davidson and Wonders had already proven their chemistry back in 2022 by co-starring in the A24 horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. Wonders played Emma, the girlfriend to Davidson’s character, David. Although their relationship wasn’t exactly ideal in that movie, it looks like sparks are flying in the months since it hit theaters at the end of 2022.

Neither Davidson nor Wonders has commented on the rumored relationship yet.