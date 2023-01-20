It looks like Pete Davidson has a new girlfriend, and this time, it’s not a Kardashian. Davidson is rumored to be dating Chase Sui Wonders — aka his co-star in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Since December, the two have been spotted out together quite a bit, and on Jan. 19, things turned more romantic than platonic. Davidson and Wonders were spotted engaging in some PDA at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

Davidson and Wonders held hands as they walked around the amusement park, and they were even caught kissing on an escalator, according to footage obtained by TMZ. Still, according to an insider, things aren’t exactly serious between them. “Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun,” a source told People on Jan. 19. "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though.”

Only one day earlier, Davidson’s rep had a different perspective on their public hangouts. Speaking to TMZ on Jan. 18, the rep claimed, “Chase and Pete are great friends, and they have been since they met filming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” adding that they were “definitely not” dating. Notably, Davidson’s first public date with ex Kim Kardashian was also at a theme park, Knott’s Scary Farm.

So, who is Chase Sui Wonders? Besides being Davidson’s rumored girlfriend, Wonders is a 26-year-old actor from the suburbs Detroit, Michigan. In 2018, she graduated from Harvard magna cum laude, with a degree in film studies and production. While there, she also wrote for the Harvard Lampoon, the college’s humor magazine.

Wonders has been spotlight-adjacent for most of her life. She’s the niece of fashion designer Anna Sui and grew up attending New York Fashion Week. In a 2017 feature with W, Wonders explained, “When we were little, we would sit front row, but on the ground... In some videos, you can see us on the runway crawling around and fighting.” Per Forbes, who gave her a spot on the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30, she was discovered by Sofia Coppola (who cast her in a 2017 Calvin Klein ad) and was cast in her Apple TV movie “On the Rocks,” which came out in 2020. In 2022, she was in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, alongside Davidson.