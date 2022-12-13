Apparently, Pete & EmRata Get Along Because Of Their "Similar Vibes"

Things are looking up for PemRata. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski reportedly started seeing each other in November, and although they’ve kept quiet on their relationship status, things are “going strong” between them, according to sources.

"[Davidson and Ratajkowski] are really enjoying their time together,” an insider told People on Dec. 12. “She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it. They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It's a nice situation for Em. It's fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home." Nothin’ like a low-stakes fling!

Another People source said, “Em is in a great place. Her divorce was very unexpected and rough. It took her a while to bounce back, but she is doing great now.” Apparently, the duo connected over their “similar vibes” — and the fact that they both live in New York.

“They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise,” the source added. (Um, does Davidson wear Inamorata?) Davidson’s sense of humor doesn’t hurt, either. “And it's always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun,” the insider said.

According to reports, PemRata’s rumored romance kicked off when the comedian reached out following her breakup from Sebastian Bear-McClard in July. "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up,” a source told E!. “Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with. Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now.”

First comes “flirtatious chemistry,” then comes “similar vibes.” Though the couple might be getting slightly more serious, it still sounds like they’re keeping things relatively low-key. “It’s so nice not to have to be thinking about a man other than my child,” Ratajkowski told Elite Daily in November. “Of course, I love men, and I’m having a lot of fun dating, but ultimately the best relationships in my life are with women.”