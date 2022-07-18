Not every romance is meant to last. From their paper-clip proposal to her trend-launching engagement ring to their low-key courthouse wedding, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard were the definition of #relationshipgoals. But four years after they tied the knot, it appears their love story may have ended. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard reportedly broke up amid rumors that the actor cheated on the model.

The rumor mill began on July 15, when a source claimed EmRata planned to file for divorce from Bear-McClard, her husband of four years, as a result of his alleged infidelity. “Yeah, he cheated,” the source told Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” Around the same time, eagle-eyed fans noticed Ratajkowski was running errands without her wedding ring, and it was even missing from recent Instagram posts.

On July 18, a source who is reportedly close to Ratajowski told People the couple was going separate ways. “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing OK. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” the insider said, claiming that the model will indeed be filling for divorce.

Since they wed just a few weeks after they were first photographed together, many assumed they had a love-at-first-sight whirlwind romance. But in 2018, EmRata told Busy Tonight, “We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years.’”

Pepe Mendez/GC Images/Getty Images

That same year, she revealed cute deets about their non-traditional engagement. “He proposed to me at [New York City restaurant] Minetta Tavern and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah,’” she explained on The Tonight Show. “And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”

Rest assured, the couple eventually swapped the paper clip ring for some unique bling. In July 2018, she debuted her diamond ring on Instagram. It’s a toi et moi (two-stone) style, featuring a massive square-cut rock next to an equally massive pear-shaped one. Four years later, the style is basically everywhere.

The couple shares a child together, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who was born on March 8, 2021.

Breakups are rarely easy, but hopefully, these two can move on in peace.