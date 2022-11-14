Twitter Is Losing It Over This Rumor About EmRata & Pete Davidson

The moment you’ve all been waiting for has arrived: Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson might be seeing each other. On Nov. 13, celebrity gossip account Deux Moi posted a “Spotted” on their Instagram Stories about Ratajkowski and Davidson. According to an anonymous eyewitness, the duo was seen on a date in Brooklyn “holding hands and all.” Plus, [Davidson’s] “hands were allll over her and they’re clearly clearly hooking up.” 👀 So, are Ratajkowski and Davidson dating, like, for real? The maybe-couple hasn’t commented on the rumors yet, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from getting fully invested.

ICYMI, Ratajkowski confirmed her divorce in October, and she wasn’t exactly shy about what went down — liking a tweet about her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard cheating on her. Since then, she’s sparked a slew of dating rumors, including some about Brad Pitt and Orazio Rispo. However, when speaking to Elite Daily on Oct. 31, the model made it clear that she wasn’t eager to jump into a new relationship. “It’s so nice not to have to be thinking about a man other than my child. Of course, I love men, and I’m having a lot of fun dating,” she said at the time.

So, could Davidson have made EmRata change her tune? If anyone could, it would probably be this Saturday Night Live alum.

Davidson was dating Kim Kardashian, another “newly divorced hot girl,” from October 2021 to August 2022, when they broke up due to being in “ very different places,” per Page Six. However, on Oct. 25, rumors of the once-couple reuniting hit the internet. According to The Sun, Kardashian and Davidson “shared a secret sleepover” when she was in NYC in October. Whether that was true or not, it’s looking like Kete is fully over these days, just in time for PemRata (OK, the nickname still needs some work) to shine.

At the very least, the fact that Davidson and Ratajkowski live in the same city should simplify things — but let’s all agree that EmRata being in her own hometown does not mean she’s having a date night with Davidson. If she goes to Staten Island, however... that’s another story.