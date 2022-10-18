Who Is EmRata Dating? These Date Night Pics Are 🔥

Emily Ratajkowski is dating again, and no, her new man is not Pete Davidson (at least, as far as I know). ICYMI, the model confirmed her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard by telling Variety that she was “newly single” — and it looks like she’s ready to mingle. On Oct. 14, Ratajkowski was spotted on a PDA-heavy date night with a mystery man. And that’s not the only romance rumor surrounding the My Body author. So, who is EmRata dating? It’s complicated.

In October, Ratajkowski was spotted spending time with Orazio Rispo, a DJ based in New York. (According to his LinkedIn, Rispo is also the Chief Strategy Officer at SPROKIT, a tech company focused on criminal justice reform.) According to the Daily Mail, Ratajkowski and Rispo went on a romantic date in Manhattan, which involved a neighborhood stroll and a passionate makeout session (captured by paparazzi, of course). Though neither Ratajkowski not Rispo has commented on their date night, a picture’s worth a thousand words — and these photos definitely hint at a steamy connection.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re serious. I mean, EmRata and Bear-McClard reportedly only called it quits in July. And before EmRata’s NYC date, she had another potential romance brewing — with none other than Brad Pitt. (Yes, really.)

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Per reports, Ratajkowski and Pitt started seeing each other in August, but things seemed pretty casual. On Sept. 27, a source told Us Weekly, “Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends” and “getting to know each other.” They weren’t together-together, per se, but “they like each other and are excited to see where things go,” the Us insider continued.

According to a Page Six source, Pitt was not seeing anyone exclusively. “People have been speculating about [Pitt and Ratajkowski] for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They have been seen a couple times together.” The insider clarified that Pitt had “been seen with other people” recently, too. TBH, I’m not exactly sure what’s going on with Ratajkowski’s love life — but I’m kinda living for it anyway.

As she told Variety, “I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.” So seems like EmRata’s thriving — and like she’s completely OK with her maybe-romances being left up to interpretation.