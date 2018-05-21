Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Dating & Honestly, I’m Shook

Fresh off the 2018 Billboard Awards where she opened the show, Ariana Grande is now the topic of some intriguing new headlines. She’s reportedly got a new man and it’s not who you’d expect! According to an all-new report, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are reportedly dating.

E! News broke the story on Monday, May 21. In their report, the media outlet cited an insider close to Grande and Davidson as their source of information.

"It just started and is casual," the source told E! News.

Elite Daily reached out to both Grande and Davidson’s teams for comment on this new report, but have not heard back at the time of publication.

Grande, 25, is on top of the world right now with her new music and her upcoming album. Davidson, 24, as you might know, is a comedian and a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live.

News of the relationship between the two young stars comes just 10 days after Grande announced her split from longtime boyfriend Mac Miller. Not long after, Grande took to social media to express her genuine love and appreciation for Miller as a person and a friend:

Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The unnamed source told E! News that Grande’s relationship with Miller had been over for a while. They also said Grande was doing a lot for Miller during the course of their relationship:

Ariana was holding Mac together for a long time and it wasn't a good relationship for her. She is in a very good place and very happy now.

Additionally, a source recently told People that the relationship between Grande and Miller was over as far back as Coachella weekend, which was in April. The source, who is reportedly close to Grande and Miller, explained:

Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year.

So, obviously, Grande’s been sitting on a lot of private stuff over the last few months. Can’t blame her. She’s had a rough go this past year. But things seem to be looking up for her if the reports about her and Davidson are true!

Just last week, on May 16, Davidson announced that he had broken up with his girlfriend of two years, Cazzie David.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview with Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, Davidson explained that he and David weren’t together anymore:

We’re not together anymore. Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine. Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.

It seems, then, that a union between Grande and Davidson was long in the making, at least behind the scenes. Interesting stuff!

So, how did this new couple meet? Well, the world saw them come face to face in 2016 when Grande hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. Grande and Davidson shared some screen time together just after she gave her introductory monologue.

Hm, could that have been the very start of a budding romance? Perhaps! Maybe the sparks were flying even then. That said, there’s no official word from Grande or Davidson’s camps about how they initially came together romantically. I’d bet anything that it’s an interesting story, though!

Whatever the case, it’s clear that Grande and Davidson are each searching for happiness, which they both deserve. Maybe they’ll find it in each other! I wish them the best of luck!