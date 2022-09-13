Award shows can be messy places. Drama almost always pops off — “What’s good, Miley?” — which I suppose is to be expected when you pack dozens of celebrities in a big, dark room together and serve them alcohol. The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards had its fair share of drama, including an act of shade so subtle that you might have missed it. In a move that can only be described as “aggressively stirring a cold pot,” Pete Davidson, comedian and erstwhile Kim Kardashian rebound, dressed up like Kanye West for the Emmys award ceremony. If you’re feeling generous, you could call it a stylish coincidence, but Twitter is definitely convinced something’s afoot.

Davidson made a surprise appearance at the Emmys on Monday, Sept. 12, to present the award for Best Comedy Series, but his signature sense of humor wasn’t what got everyone’s attention. Instead, it was his choice of attire which looked, to a number of eagle-eyed fans, a bit familar. Davidson showed up in a Dickies Eisenhower Jacket and matching pair of Dickies pants. He paired the slate gray ensemble with a white undershirt and a pair of white sneakers. It’s a classic, utilitarian look that’s been done before like when Kanye West wore the exact same thing to the 2019 Met Gala with his then-wife, Kim Kardashian.

At the 2019 Met Gala, West wore the exact same Dickies jacket in black with the exact same matching Dickies pants, and a white shirt underneath. Given his jokester tendencies, it’s possible Davidson was trying to reference this look. On the other hand, Dickies does have a cult-like following that many, many people love. The Eisenhower Jacket has been one of the brand’s most popular items for almost 70 years, so it wouldn’t be that out of the world for two fashionable celebrities to accidentally wear the same ‘fit. On the other hand, we’re talking about Davidson and West.

Given that Davidson and Kardashian have broken up, if Davidson was attempting to call out West with this look, it’s giving a bit messy with just a dash of thirst. Sure, there’s bad blood between the SNL alum and the Donda 2 rapper, but Davidson was rarely the instigator during those public sparring matches. Copying the rapper’s outfit from three years ago, especially after Kardashian’s reportedly moved on from their breakup, seems like a pretty loud move from Davidson. I feel like a gauntlet was just laid at West’s — or possibly Kardashian’s? — feet but I’m not even sure what anyone’s dueling over at this point other than, of course, attention.