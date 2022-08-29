Lizzo didn’t just come to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to slay the stage — she also came prepared to school the children on some iconic VMAs history. After opening the show with a bombastic performance of her latest singles “About Damn Time” and “ 2 Be Loved,” the superstar took to the stage again to accept the Video for Good award in honor of her self-love anthem “About Damn Time.” In classic Lizzo fashion, she took the 2022 VMAs acceptance speech moment to make a cheeky reference to Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus’ infamous VMAs feud.

A little over halfway through the Aug. 28 awards show, Lizzo was announced the winner of the Video for Good award, and she seized the spotlight to shade her haters. After thanking her fans for their votes, Lizzo shifted the focus to her detractors: “And now, to the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press,” she began, before choosing not to lower herself to the drama. “You know what, I’m not gonna say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ Because b*tch, I’m winning, ho! Big b*tch is winning, ho!”

True VMA historians immediately caught the reference Lizzo was making in her speech. She was quoting Nicki Minaj’s iconic call-out of Miley Cyrus on the VMAs stage back in 2015.

As anyone who loves a good celeb feud will recall, Minaj used the VMAs stage back in 2015 to confront host Cyrus over comments she recently made about her. “And now back to this b*tch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press,” Minaj seethed, before adding a now-iconic three words: “Miley, what’s good!?”

At the time, Minaj was referencing comments Cyrus made to The New York Times, in which she criticized Minaj for her role in a buzzy feud with Taylor Swift over a perceived nominations slight.

The reason for Lizzo embodying Minaj’s iconic rage was very different, though. A day ahead of the 2022 VMAs, Lizzo was a trending topic on Twitter as her fans defended her from crude, fatphobic comments made about her by comedian Aries Spears. Lizzo has been very open in the past about how much hate she receives simply because of her body, but it’s clear from her joyful acceptance speech that she’s not letting the trolls get to her as she continues to snatch trophies.