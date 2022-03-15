Kanye “Ye” West has been... active on Instagram lately, mostly using his platform to complain about his divorce with Kim Kardashian, their custody arrangement, and/or her romance with Pete Davidson. For the most part, Kim and Pete have kept quiet on the situation, letting Ye speak his mind, even if they disagree. However, things came to a head on March 13 when Pete’s friend and co-writer Dave Sirus posted a series of screenshots on the comedian’s behalf — reportedly, screenshots of a text chain with Ye. But why did Pete text Ye after seemingly ignoring the situation for so long? And why did he want the world to see their messages? Sources have an explanation.

“Pete stepped in because he couldn’t take seeing Kanye continue to throw Kim under the bus anymore,” an insider claimed to Us Weekly on March 14. “He truly wants a one-on-one talk with Kanye and wants it to be handled privately.” Fair, but that doesn’t exactly explain why he gave the screenshots to his friend who then publicized the convo. (Though Dave didn’t specify that Pete asked him to share these messages, he has posted for him before.)

Apparently, Pete wanted to set the public record straight. “Pete and Kim continue to get harassed, and Pete’s had enough of seeing Kim being made out to be the villain,” the source added. “Pete didn’t want to text Kanye, but he was pushed to the limit.”

The actual text messages, which were verified by Page Six, said something similar. “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*ck up,” Pete reportedly told Ye. “You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me.” Apparently, the comedian stopped Saturday Night Live from mocking the drama and adding fuel to the fire. “But,” Pete reportedly wrote, “if you continue to press me like you have for the past six months I’m gonna stop being nice.”

Kim, for her part, also seemed to want to check Ye’s Instagram behavior. When Ye wrote about custody struggles on Instagram on March 14, Kim replied to his post, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.” Oof.

IDK what’s going to happen next for this trio, but I’m kind of hoping Pete lifts the SNL ban soon, because I have a feeling this skit would be iconic.