Another day, another drama in the ongoing divorce saga between Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West. On March 14, the Donda rapper took to Instagram to claim he doesn’t get to see North West, 8, as often as he’d like to. He posted a close-up of their daughter’s backpack, adorned with pins of her parents and an alien, and wrote, “This was on my daughter[‘]s back pack [sic] when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week[.] This is why I go so hard for my family[.] I am wired to protect my family at all cost[.] As the priest of my home[.] Don’t worry[,] Northy[,] God is still alive[.]” But Kim apparently wasn’t having it — and she left an Instagram comment to tell her ex exactly how she felt.

“Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” she wrote that same day. In other words, to quote Kimye’s old foe Taylor Swift, she would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.

This is hardly the first time Ye’s social media usage has driven a wedge between the former couple. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Feb. 24, the SKIMS founder told judges that Ye is “putting a lot of misinformation” online about their “private matters and co-parenting,” which has led to “emotional distress.”

Ye has publicly complained about a reported lack of access to his kids many times. On Jan. 15, he accused Kim of not inviting him to their daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday party. According to Ye, Travis Scott finally sent him the address and Kylie Jenner let him in — but Kim reportedly had a different side of the story. As a source claimed to Us Weekly on Jan. 17, “Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to her party — that’s not true, and as soon as he asked to come, he was given the location.”

There’s more: In a since-deleted Instagram posted on March 13, Ye also claimed Kim had barred North from attending the Donda 2 release party in Miami and his Sunday Service.

So, what’s actually going on here? Per a March 14 TMZ report, Kim is the “primary caregiver” of their four children, and the exes “do not have a structured child custody agreement,” but “whenever he wants to see the kids, within reason, she accommodates him.” TMZ continued, “From everything we've seen, Kim does not want to limit Kanye's time with the kids in any way.” Despite his claims, the rapper attended their son Saint West’s soccer game on March 13.

Ye’s most recent accusations come just one day after writer David Sirus, a friend of Pete Davidson’s, posted and deleted screenshots that reportedly show a heated exchange between Kim’s past and present loves. (Page Six claimed the texts are indeed legit.) The Saturday Night Live comedian reportedly called Kim’s parenting skills “amazing” and wrote, “I've decided I'm not going to let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f*ck up.” According to the screenshots, Davidson offered to meet up with Ye in Los Angeles; when Ye asked for his location, Davidson sent a selfie and wrote, “in bed with your wife.”

For the kids’ sake, hopefully Ye can set aside his disagreements with Kim and Pete soon. And no matter what happens next, well... I’m pretty sure you’ll see it on Instagram.