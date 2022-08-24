Is anyone else still recovering from a certain SNL-kissing, chest-branding, BDE-bragging kinda romantic era? Yeah, me too. But while some of us are mourning the end of Kete, Kim Kardashian just might be gearing up for a hot girl fall. You heard that right: Kardashian is reportedly “ready to date” after her breakup with Pete Davidson. And this time around, it sounds like the SKIMS founder doesn’t want a 13-year age gap between her and her BF.

Kardashian isn’t letting the breakup blues bring her down. A source told E! that she’s actually already “asking who she should date next.” (Sorry for that one, Pete.) And that’s not all. Per a second E! source, the reality star has “expressed she’s ready to date someone older, but it has to be the right person who understands her life.” TBH, that’s a totally valid quality to look for in a partner.

It sounds like the beauty mogul is planning to date strictly on her own terms, too. The same source added, “She isn’t compromising her freedom right now.” As she shouldn’t. 👏 👏

ICYMI, Davidson and Kardashian dated from November 2021 to August 2022, and it was a wild ride to say the least. There were some major ups (throwback to that sweet video of Davidson protecting her at the White House Correspondents Dinner), and some not-so-sweet moments... like, Kanye West’s Instagram posts.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Kete breakup rumors started flying on Aug. 5 when an insider told Page Six that their age gap was starting to dim their spark. “Pete is 28, and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the source shared. That wasn’t the only reason. According to an Entertainment Tonight source, things also started to “fizzle out” because Kardashian “wasn’t feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet.” Oof.

The silver lining? Post-breakup, it’s still all love between these two certified icons. Kardashian reportedly still thinks the world of her ex-beau, and the ET source said there’s “no drama or anything weird between them now.” Love this for them!

RIP Kete 💔, but wishing both Kardashian and Davidson the best in this new chapter!