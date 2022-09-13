Why Zendaya Was Roped Into Kenan Thompson's Emmys Joke About Leo DiCaprio

Award shows usually bring out some awkward moments, especially when the host tries to do some crowd work. Host Kenan Thompson delivered a lot of laughs during his 2022 Emmys monologue, and nothing was too awkward, but there was one close call. Thompson made a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history, and he included Zendaya — who was a good sport — in the punchline.

Zendaya recently celebrated a birthday (on Sept. 1, for anyone who wants to mark their calendars for next year) and turned 26 years old. Thompson singled out the Euphoria star in his monologue in order to wish her a happy belated birthday. He said, “Zendaya just turned 26. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Zendaya sunk in her seat a little bit after the joke (as probably anyone in that position would), but she was still a good sport and laughed it off. Fans on Twitter, however, could not get over the fact that Thompson roped Zendaya into the now ubiquitous joke about DiCaprio’s dating history.

ICYMI, earlier this month, DiCaprio ended things with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, who’s 25 years old. DiCaprio infamously does not date any women who are above age 25, making Zendaya officially too old for him... not that she’s trying to date DiCaprio at all, anyway.

Zendaya was more focused on the 2022 Emmys than her dating life, anyway. She took home the statue for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second time for her role as Rue in Euphoria. The win makes her the youngest two-time acting Emmy winner and she used her acceptance speech as an opportunity to offer inspiration to anyone who “feels like a Rue.”

“Anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like a Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” she said. “So, thank you very much.”

Zendaya previously set a record as the youngest ever Lead Actress winner for her 2020 Emmy win for Euphoria.