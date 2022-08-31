These Memes Roasting Leo After His Breakup With Camila Are Brutal
Cringing, laughing.
On Aug. 30, reports surfaced that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s relation-ship had sunk (sorry) — and some might argue the timing was kinda inevitable. The actor and model reportedly parted ways after four years together... and funnily enough, just two months after Morrone’s 25th birthday. Coincidence? The internet thinks not. With exes including Morrone, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Blake Lively, and more, DiCaprio’s pretty notorious at this point for exclusively dating women under 25. Let’s just say, based on the 47-year-old’s past, his GF’s time was running out, and Twitter took notice.
A little recap: The ex-lovebirds reportedly began dating in January 2018, and in July 2019, a source told People, “They seem pretty serious.” At the time, the insider added, “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.” I mean, the romance! What more could ya want? (Kidding.)
Though their 22-year age gap stirred up quite a bit of commentary, Morrone seemed to think it was NBD. “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she told the Los Angeles Times in December 2019. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”
Well, she’s free to think so, but Twitter (as Twitter does) seems to disagree. And users are posting some especially hilarious takes on this rather *timely* DiCaprio and Morrone split. Check them out below.
I guess we’ll just have to wait and see who he brings to Saint Tropez next?