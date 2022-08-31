These Memes Roasting Leo After His Breakup With Camila Are Brutal

On Aug. 30, reports surfaced that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone’s relation-ship had sunk (sorry) — and some might argue the timing was kinda inevitable. The actor and model reportedly parted ways after four years together... and funnily enough, just two months after Morrone’s 25th birthday. Coincidence? The internet thinks not. With exes including Morrone, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, Blake Lively, and more, DiCaprio’s pretty notorious at this point for exclusively dating women under 25. Let’s just say, based on the 47-year-old’s past, his GF’s time was running out, and Twitter took notice.

A little recap: The ex-lovebirds reportedly began dating in January 2018, and in July 2019, a source told People, “They seem pretty serious.” At the time, the insider added, “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.” I mean, the romance! What more could ya want? (Kidding.)

Though their 22-year age gap stirred up quite a bit of commentary, Morrone seemed to think it was NBD. “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she told the Los Angeles Times in December 2019. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Well, she’s free to think so, but Twitter (as Twitter does) seems to disagree. And users are posting some especially hilarious takes on this rather *timely* DiCaprio and Morrone split. Check them out below.

This Joke About Women Reaching Car Rental Age OK, but how does Uber factor into this theory?

This Succession Clip Oof. Not quite the romantic birthday wish I’d be hoping for from my BF.

This Great Gatsby Quip Good one, old sport.

This Hilarious T-Swift Meme Guessing these two aren’t friends since Taylor called out Leo’s dating habits in her 2019 tune, “The Man.” (In case it isn’t stuck in your head already, Swift sings, “They would toast to me, oh, let the players play / I'd be just like Leo in Saint Tropez.”) But hey, Swift’s photo and DiCaprio’s reputation make for a quality meme.

This Hannah Montana Goodbye Clip Talk about classic transitions. DiCaprio and Morrone’s breakup just got Disney-fied in the best way, and I’ve never been happier.

This Twitter Detective Doing God’s Work OK, but which came first — the Leo Method or the iconic Sex and the City Post-It note?

This Brutal Toy Story Joke Pretty ruthless, but am I laughing? Yes.

This Artistic Jab At Leo’s GF Age Limit A picture’s worth a thousand words.

This Prediction Of Leo’s Future It’s not... not accurate? Yikes, here’s hoping Leo’s 2050 does not, in fact, resemble this photo.

This (Surprisingly) Funny Health Insurance Joke Losing your BF and your health insurance at the same time... it’s enough to give anyone a full-on quarter-life crisis.

This Hypothetical 25th Birthday Party I mean, at this point, I think she can take an educated guess.

When George Bush Can Relate Not the locked doors.

Netflix Is Too Old For Leo Now Rumor has it he actually kicked Camila off his account today.

This Pride & Prejudice Gem I think Leo just became the new Mr. Collins. I’m not judging you, Charlotte!

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see who he brings to Saint Tropez next?