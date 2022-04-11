Kim Kardashian Wasn’t “Planning” On Dating Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian just got so real about her love life. On April 11, the star appeared on Today host Hoda Kotb’s podcast, Making Space, where she discussed her messy divorce from Kanye West and whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson.

Kardashian and Davidson were first romantically linked in October, following her appearance as a host on Saturday Night Live. At the time, many fans were surprised to hear she and Davidson could be dating. As it turns out, the mother of four also didn’t expect to fall for the comedian either.

“I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” Kardashian told Kotb about connecting with Davidson. “And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn’t planning on this. And this isn’t even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun.”

Her relationship with Davidson, which became Instagram official in March, marks Kardashian’s first notable romantic partner since she filed for divorce from West in February of last year.

Kardashian said she took her time going back into the dating world following her split from the rapper. “I took, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone,” she explained. “I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?’”

"So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, 'OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone,' and I randomly did,” she revealed.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Kardashian has given fans a look into her relationship with Davidson on social media and through interviews, she says she’s kept some details about their romance private.

"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete, and it feels good just to know that we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that not a lot of people know about," she said, adding she’s really appreciated his company these past few months.

"We were driving in the car yesterday and I just looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me. This is so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just run errands. I’m having so much fun,'" Kardashian explained.

Kim and Pete are seriously the cutest couple ever!