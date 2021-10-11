Kim K's Unaired SNL Skit Was Honestly Her Funniest One

Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9, officially proving she’s just as charismatic as she is fabulous. Wearing a skintight, hot pink velvet catsuit by Balenciaga, the celebrity superstar joked about her sex tape, parodied The Bachelorette, impersonated her sister, and, of course, made fun of herself. Kardashian’s hosting debut was full of hilarious skits, but this unaired segment was honestly her funniest one. If you want a solid laugh, watch Kim Kardashian’s unaired SNL skit.

Joining forces with comedic cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang, the SKIMS founder participated in this unaired skit as a musical trio auditioning for a deal with Costco. The musical band, aptly named Glitter Revolution, wore all-pink latex outfits while simultaneously dancing to hits featuring the enormous supermarket brand. The audition began with Kardashian’s shoutout to the “corporate freaks!” before Yang said, “Are you ready to have your khakis explode from the back?”

Bryant went on to introduce the group and said, “We're a three-person bop factory where the smokestacks go.” Kardashian added, "And we want to know what the hell is up Costco!"

Singing about everything from Costco being “a vibe,” which it totally is, to humidifiers sold in bulk, Kardashian didn’t hold back.

Looking closely at the skit, it’s obvious that Kardashian is seconds away from bursting out in laughter, considering the three are having a great time pretending to be the next musical trio to make it big in advertising. In case anyone was wondering if Kim Kardashian could actually act, this skit, along with her entire hosting debut, proves that the celebrity businesswoman can basically do it all.