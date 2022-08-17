Pete Davidson may be fresh off a breakup in real life, but he’s finding love again onscreen in his next big movie. In Peacock’s upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Davidson plays Gary, who initially seems to really hit it off with Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) on their first date... but things get a lot more complicated very quickly. If you’re excited to see Davidson and Cuoco’s chemistry in a rom-com with an unexpected sci-fi twist, then you’re in luck, because Meet Cute’s premiere date is fast approaching.

Meet Cute may sound like a run-of-the-mill romantic comedy at first, but the movie will actually employ a time-travel twist to upend one of the most tried and true rom-com tropes. Need a hint as to what that trope is? Just look at the film’s title. Cuoco’s character Sheila becomes obsessed with manufacturing the perfect meet cute between herself and Gary, a man she recently met on a flawed first date, after she stumbles upon a time machine. Sheila uses the machine to continually travel back to the date and try to fix any mistakes, only to discover more problems with Gary in the days following their perfect meet cute. Resolved to make Gary her perfect man, she travels even further back in time to mold him into her ideal boyfriend.

The premise sounds like a classic rom-com put through a Black Mirror blender, and with such a buzzy cast, it’s sure to be the perfect choice for your next movie night.

Meet Cute’s Cast

Davidson and Cuoco top-line Meet Cute as its central couple. The film will also feature Deborah S. Craig, Sierra Fisk, Rock Kohli, and Kirk Kelly. Wesley Holloway and Andrew Stevens Purdy will play younger versions of Davidson’s character Gary, as a child and as a teenager, respectively.

Meet Cute’s Trailer

Peacock hasn’t yet dropped a trailer for Meet Cute, but on Aug. 16, the streamer shared several first-look photos of the rom-com.

Meet Cute’s Premiere Date

Get sucked into Davidson and Cuoco’s time-bending romance when Meet Cute becomes available to stream on Peacock on Sept. 21.