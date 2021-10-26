So Like, When Is Dune Part 2 Coming?

Since it was initially announced, the hype for Dune was remarkable, growing with every A-lister added to the cast. That the film managed to maintain excitement levels was made even more impressive by the entire years’ delay from the original 2020 release date to the film’s ultimate premiere in October 2021. But now the film is in theaters and on streaming, fans have questions about a Dune 2 sequel. Here’s everything the production has revealed so far about a possible follow-up.

Warning: Spoilers for Dune follow. Dune ends with a super abrupt final scene. Duke Leto is dead, House Atreides has fallen, and Paul and Lady Jessica have taken refuge with the Fremen as House Harkonnen retakes control of the spice trade. To earn their place in the Fremen hold, Paul finds himself facing down an opponent he didn’t expect, Jamis.

In Paul’s visions, Jamis was always the one who led him into the desert and showed him the way. But the reality of how that happens turns out to be Jamis’ life sacrificed, with Paul taking his life as the first step from being Paul Atreides to becoming the Messiah of Fremen legend, the Lisan al-Gaib. In a sense, Jamis was leading him to the path into the desert, just not how Paul expected him to.

For those who have read the novel, this ending is the halfway point of the book. Paul’s continuing journey towards becoming Muad’Dib and the birth of his sister (who Lady Jessica is currently carrying) are major plot points the film never gets to.

Obviously, there must be more, right? Here’s what fans should know about plans for a second film.

Dune 2 Plot

Let’s start with that missing half of the story. Dune may only clock in at 412 pages, but it is a dense book. There’s an entire set of plots dedicated to intergalactic trade and another set concerning intra-house rivalries. And that’s not even getting into Paul’s transformation into a messianic figure, the Fremen uprising, or how the Bene Gesserit have been planning this as a long con for a couple of thousand years, with an entire breeding-and-concubine program dedicated to it.

Dune has never been successfully made into a film or TV series because there is so much there. (The 1984 David Lynch film was partly a failure because Lynch attempted to pack all of this in in a single run, and the production studio butchered it to create a film that wasn’t 6 hours long.) Director Denis Villeneuve knew that going in and has been upfront about his desire to make this a two-parter, or maybe even a trilogy.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Villeneuve straight out said adapting the first book in the Dune series was always a two-part endeavor. “There’s no such thing as Dune 1 and Dune 2. It’s Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two.” And though Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. did not greenlight both from the jump so he could film them back-to-back Lord of the Rings style, the script for the other half is already prepped and ready to go once a greenlight comes.

But that’s not all he wants to do. In an interview with CBC’s Radio Canada, Villeneuve admitted he wants to go beyond the first book also to adapt Frank Herbert’s first sequel, Dune Messiah: “[It]could make an extraordinary film. I always saw that there could be a trilogy; after that, we’ll see. It’s years of work; I can’t think of going further than that.”

Dune 2 Cast

With such ambitions, who would return for a second film? Obviously, Timothee Chalamet would be the headliner as leading figure Paul Atreides. Zendaya would also be back as the love of his life, Chani, and Rebecca Ferguson as his mother, Lady Jessica. Javier Bardem would also be back as Stilgar, the leader of the Fremen.

On the other side, House Harkonnen’s leading figures would also return with Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir and Dave Bautista as his nephew, Glossu Rabban. Also, Charlotte Rampling would most likely return as Gaius Helen Mohiam, the Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother.

And finally, though this might not be one fans would suspect, Jason Momoa could be back as Duncan Idaho. Despite the warrior’s glorious demise in the first film, the character has a secret revealed later in the novels. Should the adaptation stick with that, Momoa will be back.

Dune 2 Trailer

With fans still waiting for Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to announce a Dune sequel, there’s no trailer or footage as of yet. But with a domestic box office take of $40m on opening weekend, and reports of Dune topping Zack Snyder’s Justice League in streaming views on HBO Max, fans are hoping for a decision soon.

Dune 2 Premiere Date

Considering that a Dune sequel would still have to gear up for production should it be greenlit, fans will probably not get another installment right away, even if an ok to start shooting comes before October 2021 is over. Fans should expect things to take at least a year and change just for principal photography, and then several more for post-production, putting a realistic release date in late 2023 at the earliest.

Dune is playing in theaters worldwide and streaming on HBO Max.