The next phase in Zendaya’s method dressing has commenced. As the Emmy winner moves on from promoting Dune: Part Two to her next film, she’s trading in her futuristic Thierry Mugler suit and sandy, tan shades for more of a preppy tennis-core aesthetic to game, set, match her tennis player-turned-coach character’s vibe in Challengers.

While these kinds of looks often make a comeback in the late spring and summer, the sporty style really had its moment on TikTok in 2022 — and now it’s back and more present than ever, especially with Zendaya’s influence. If you listen closely, you may be able to hear fashion girlies pulling out mini skirts, oversized headbands, and polo shirts from the back of their closets.

Zendaya’s far from the only celeb who has been rocking the tennis-core style recently. You can find courtside-worthy ensembles from celebs like Sydney Sweeney, Hailey Bieber, and even Taylor Swift.

Kim Kardashian also has entered the chat with a SKIMS line that includes sports bras and athleisure skorts. With warmer weather on the way and the Challengers press tour just beginning, expect to see even more tournament-ready looks this season.

To get an idea of what to wear, here are some recent celebrity tennis-core outfits that would serve both on the court and the runway:

01 Zendaya Wore Custom Lacoste In Australia Zendaya/Instagram While making a stop in Australia on March 27 for her Challengers press tour, Zendaya wore a custom Lacoste, tennis-inspired ‘fit. The all-white ensemble actually took on a few viral styles, including the sheer and pantless trends. Stylist Law Roach shared on his Instagram story that along with the see-through maxi skirt, sports bra crop top, and high-waisted underwear, Zendaya wore Bulgari jewelry. The entire look screams elegance both on and off a tennis court. The only challenge here is that, according to Z, her heel kept getting caught in the net of her skirt.

02 Zendaya Dressed On Theme At The BNP Paribas Open Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland enjoyed a tennis date at the BNP Paribas Open on March 17. When the Euphoria star wasn’t singing along to Whitney Houston in the crowd with her Spidey co-star, she was posing for pics with players Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari. Wearing tennis-core to a tennis match just makes sense, which is why Zendaya opted to wear an all-white ‘fit consisting of a jacket, top, and pleated skirt.

03 Sydney Sweeney Sported Gothic Tennis-Core Out In NYC Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Another celeb known to method dress for whatever project she’s promoting is Sydney Sweeney. For her horror movie Immaculate, the actor and producer donned all-black outfits while in New York City. One of her looks on March 21 included a matching Patou cropped jacket and pleated mini skirt with tights, pumps, and a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses. While you typically see all-white ‘fits in tennis-core, this is a gothic-inspired version.

04 Bella Hadid Rocked A Tennis-Core Thick Headband Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The thick headband is making a comeback, and it fits in with the tennis aesthetic. Sweeney wore one to Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show in October, then Bella Hadid paired a thick headband with her December 2023 athleisure ‘fit in NYC. If you’re having a bad hair day, this is the perfect fashion fix to accessorize a pleated shirt and sweater vest.

05 Olivia Rodrigo’s Tennis ‘Fit Was Very Homeschooled Girl Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While promoting her second album, GUTS, in September 2023, Olivia Rodrigo wore a very tennis-core outfit to the SiriusXM studio in New York. Along with a white mini skirt, Rodrigo wore black loafers and a red and white tee with Angelina Jolie on the front. While the singer may be “obsessed with your ex,” you might be daydreaming about this look and how to throw together a dupe for the GUTS World Tour.

06 Taylor Swift Wore A Tennis Bracelet To Travis Kelce’s Game Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The Eras Tour singer really got to display her love for girly-inspired sportswear whenever she showed up to a Kansas City Chiefs’ game to cheer on Travis Kelce. Her outfits ranged from blokette to Reputation-coded, but her look at the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28 can easily fall under tennis-core as well. She wore a pleated black mini skirt with a red sweater from Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence brand, and the star of the show was a custom “TNT” tennis bracelet that Kelce gave to Swift.

07 Hailey Bieber Doubled Up With FILA Renell Medrano/FILA Hailey Bieber always seems to be ahead of the curve when it comes to trends. What can we say? She’s an it girl with a heightened fashion sense. The Rhode founder was first named a Global Brand Ambassador for FILA back in September 2023, and recently shared a new Hailey x FILA collection on March 19 that includes a Settanta jacket and crop top.

08 Maddie Ziegler Sat Front Row At The Miu Miu Show Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When you’re in need for tennis-core inspiration, look at Miu Miu. The high fashion brand excels in preppy pieces, which were on display at the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 show in Paris on March 5. The fashion week event had many celeb guests, including Sweeney, Hailee Steinfeld, and Maddie Ziegler. The Dance Moms alum chose to wear a chic and sporty gray Miu Miu set.

09 Kim K Launched A SKIMS Tennis-Core Collection SKIMS Kim Kardashian has yet to be spotted in tennis-core, but the media mogul dropped a sporty Fits Everybody Logo collection on SKIMS in March. Included in the collection is a skort with the SKIMS logo on the waistband that comes in four limited edition colors. The Barbiecore pink is a vibrant choice that will pair well with a matching shirt, bralette, or bodysuit.