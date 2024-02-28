Bath & Body Works/Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images/Etsy/Elite Daily
Olivia Rodrigo is ready to spill her *guts*around the world. The “Vampire” singer kicked off her GUTS World Tour on Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, California. The first night gave fans at home a glimpse into what to expect for their show, including set list, stage layout, and even what to bring along in their bag.
Keshia Sih-Tseng, a Los Angeles-based content creator, was at the first GUTS concert and tells Elite Daily she had everything she needed for the evening in her clear bag. While it may have been her first time seeing Rodrigo perform live, this wasn’t Sih-Tseng’s first concert. Having been to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour definitely helped the fan prepare, but she says you can leave your friendship bracelets at home.
“I saw a lot of people made bracelets, but there wasn't a lot of trading happening like at the Eras Tour,” she tells Elite Daily. “I had brought a bunch of bracelets hoping to trade, but since I didn't see people really doing that, I still have all of them.” While you can leave those behind, there are a few other items the Livie says are a must.
To help you enjoy Rodrigo’s show from “bad idea right?” to “get him back!” here’s a packing list of things to bring to the GUTS World Tour: