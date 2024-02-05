Ever since Olivia Rodrigo released “Vampire” over the summer of 2023, the biting power ballad has been drenched in rumors. Fans initially assumed it was written about a toxic ex, but soon, a more insidious theory took over. Some conspirators alleged the track is a diss at Rodrigo’s former idol Taylor Swift, with whom Rodrigo had notably stopped interacting with following their 2021 royalties drama. However, now there’s actual proof there’s no bad blood. Swift and Rodrigo showed their support for one another at the 2024 Grammys.

When Rodrigo took the Grammys stage on Feb. 4, all eyes were on her, but also on Swift in the crowd. Rodrigo gave a bloody performance of her ode to vengeance, and Swift clearly enjoyed it, despite those feud rumors. The Grammys cameras caught Swift dancing and singing along to the song in the audience, and she applauded Rodrigo at the end of the song.

To further show their mutual support, Rodrigo was shown clapping for Swift when the latter won her Best Pop Vocal Album trophy (and subsequently used her stage time to announce her 11th studio album).

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The sweet interactions were extra special to fans who had been waiting years for the two pop stars to repair their allegedly fractured friendship. Back when Rodrigo first burst onto the scene, she wasn’t secretive at all about her status as a massive Swiftie. Throughout the start of 2021, Rodrigo and Swift vocally supported one another, posting rave reviews of one another and posing for cute pics together.

However, things seemed to hit an obstacle in the middle of that year, when Rodrigo had to add Swift as a writer on her single “deja vu” as well as give her a percentage of royalties due to its similarity to Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”

Ever since then, fans noticed that Rodrigo and Swift have not really interacted with each other like they used to. Some of Rodrigo’s lyrics also seemed to take aim at Swift, adding to the rumors.

But thankfully, it looked like Rodrigo and Swift were only interested in supporting one another at the Grammys. If there really was a feud, it looks like it’s over now.