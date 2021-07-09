Olivia Added Taylor To Her "Deja Vu" Writing Credits, & Fans Have ~Questions~

You can officially call Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” a Taylor Swift collab now — well, technically. Recently, the teen pop sensation added some new names to the songwriting credits for her hit song, and Swift’s is one of them. Rodrigo previously admitted to Rolling Stone that she loves the tune “Cruel Summer” from Swift’s 2019 album, Lover. But she never said Swift — her idol, BTW — or that particular song had a *direct* hand in “deja vu”’s track’s creation, so both musicians’ stans are freaking out about how Olivia added Taylor to her “deja vu” writing credits unexpectedly. Oop.

Sour pop-rock princess Rodrigo has made it very clear she’s obsessed with Swift: She talks about her regularly in interviews; has interpolated Swift’s music in her own (re: Sour’s "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” which borrows from Swift’s “New Year’s Day”); and has even called Swift “the best songwriter of all time.”

But feeling inspired by another songwriter’s artistry doesn’t necessarily require crediting them in your own music, so fans were shooketh when they recently found out Rodrigo retroactively added Swift — along with her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and indie rocker St. Vincent — to the songwriting credits for “deja vu.”

Both Antonoff and St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark) wrote “Cruel Summer” with Swift, and Rodrigo has previously admitted to loving everything about the bridge. “I love ‘Cruel Summer.’ That’s one of my favorite songs ever,” in an episode of Rolling Stone’s The Breakdown. “I love the yell-y vocal in it, the harmonized yells she does. I feel like they’re super electric and moving, so I wanted to do something like that.” (Fun fact: the 18-year-old singer has actually covered the song before, too!) However, Rodrigo did not explicitly say “deja vu” sampled or interpolated “Cruel Summer,” which is why fans are trying to figure out what the heck is going on.

Does the track really take inspiration from Swift’s? Is Rodrigo just crediting her as a courtesy? Right now, no one knows the exact reason Swift was added to the liner notes for “deja vu,” although that’s never stopped Swifties and Rodrigo fans from speculating. Reactions on Twitter are super mixed.

Some listeners are doubting whether the Swift credit was even necessary.

Other fans are super convinced the songs are, in fact, similar enough for Swift to be listed as co-writer.

One stan even thinks Swift wrote some of “deja vu”’s lyrics — not just its bridge melody.

But some Swifties want to squash any potential rumors that Swift — who is known for being super serious about her music ownership — would pressure Rodrigo into crediting her on “deja vu.”

No matter what side you’re on, one thing is for certain: Rodrigo is still a great musician, and “deja vu” is still worthy of keeping on infinite repeat.