Fans Are Torn Over Taylor Swift & Ice Spice's Surprise “Karma” Remix

Taylor Swift has been on a roll with surprises. As a special gift to Swifties, the star has performed two mystery (and fan favorite) songs nearly every night on the Eras Tour. Then, after years of fevered teasing, Swift revealed her re-recording of Speak Now will release this summer. However, not all of her recent surprises have been wins. On May 24, she announced the release of Midnights (’Til Dawn Edition), a new version of her latest studio album. This buzzy edition includes a collaboration with Ice Spice, and fans on Twitter are trying to make sense of it.

On Instagram, Swift shared that Ice Spice will appear on a remix to her Midnights’ song “Karma.” “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that “Karma” featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album,” Swift wrote on Instagram, alongside an intergalactic cover art for the release.

In the same post, Swift also revealed an extended version of her and Lana Del Rey’s “Snow on the Beach” will appear on the album. While the news of these duets sent fans into a lavender haze, the timing of Swift’s collaboration with Ice Spice didn’t sit right with some users.

Not only does the joint release feel sonically out of place to some, others believe this is Swift’s way of addressing the backlash over her rumored romance with Matty Healy. Over the last few months, Healy — lead singer of The 1975 — has been in hot water for several controversial actions and allegations, including when he laughed at racist remarks about Ice Spice on The Adam Freidland Show in February.

Since Healy’s appearance on the podcast, a clip of that moment began circulating on Twitter. After nearly two months of backlash, Healy broke his silence and apologized while at a show in New Zealand. “I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” Healy told the audience at the time. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d*ck. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.” Ice Spice has not responded to his past comments or apology.

While Swifties have shared their disappointment in Swift entering a rumored romance with him, the Midnights singer has yet to share her thoughts on Healy’s past comments. But to some Twitter fans, this “Karma” collaboration speaks for itself.

Some users believe Swift and Ice Spice working together is a PR stunt rather than a genuine collaboration.

But some Swifties took to Twitter to get excited about the collab:

Swift and Ice Spice’s “Karma” remix will release on May 25 at midnight.