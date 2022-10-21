Taylor & Lana’s “Snow On The Beach” Will Make You Want To Text Your Crush

Love is certainly in the air this Midnights season. Swift tackled several emotions on her latest Midnights album; however, her vocals truly blossomed when cooing about love. Enter her fourth track, “Snow On The Beach,” with Lana Del Rey. This ballad is a breathtaking one and flows like a tune you would hear at the end-credits of an early aughts rom-com. With hushed whispers and dreamy melodies, both singers describe that fuzzy feeling of falling for someone who’s also into you. So sweet.

This collaboration between Swift and Lana was sudden, but not too surprising. Swift has always been a long-time admirer of Lana, so much so that she labeled her as “the most influential artist in pop” in 2019 — that’s some serious love right there. Swift also gave the “Video Games” singer endless praise on Instagram, where she gushed about their upcoming duet.

“The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege, and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for for life,” Swift said in the video.

Elsewhere in the clip, Swift revealed that “Snow On The Beach” captures that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment.” This could be a nod to her relationship with longtime partner Joe Alwyn.

Now, this collaboration isn’t your average feature. Instead of her own verse, Lana primarily sings several phrases peppered throughout the chorus. Honestly, one might even miss her appearance on the song since her vocals are so breathy, but she’s definitely there. Let’s dive into the lyrics.

The track ushers in with a soft, almost rosy percussion. That looped sound (which flows throughout the entire ballad) is subtle, but possesses enough power to carry Swift’s poetic lyrics. In the first verse, the singer describes how enraptured she is with her partner. His nurturing presence seems to always be around her, even when he’s physically not there, and she feels “unglued” to them.

In the chorus, both Swift and Lana fuse to sing about this unbelievable love. “And it’s like snow at the beach / Weird but f*cking beautiful / Flying in a dream / Stars by the pocketful.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Swift’s love-brimmed writing skills are on full display in the second verse. This time, she sweetly describes how her connection feels like something she’s seen on a screen — like those aforementioned rom-coms. She’s clearly in awe of the progression of her relationship, and shying away from those feelings would only be a crime.

“I’ve never seen someone live from within / Blurring out my periphery / My smile is like I won a contest / And to hide that would be so dishonest,” she sings in this section.

By the end of the dreamy track, Swift and Lana continue to croon about love in wonder. But not too much, because they don’t want to jinx this stunning, newfound feeling.

Check out the full lyrics for “Snow On The Beach’” below, via Genius.

Verse 1

One night a few moons ago

I saw flecks of what could’ve been lights

But it might have just been you

Passing by unbeknownst to me

Life is emotionally abusive

And time can stop me quite like you did

And my flight was awful thanks for asking

I’m unglued thanks to you

Chorus

And it’s like snow at the beach

Weird but f*cking beautiful

Flying in a dream

Stars by the pocketful

You wanting me

Tonight feels impossible

But it’s coming down, no sound it’s all around

Like snow on the beach

Like snow on the beach

Like snow on the beach

Like snow (Ah-ah-ah)

Verse 2

This scene feels like

What I once saw on a screen

I searched aurora borealis green

I’ve never seen someone live from within

Blurring out my periphery

My smile is like I won a contest

And to hide that would be so dishonest

And it’s fine to fake it ‘til you make it

‘Til you do

‘Til it's true

Chorus

Now it’s like snow at the beach

Weird but f*cking beautiful

Flying in a dream

Stars by the pocketful

You wanting me

Tonight feels impossible

But it’s coming down, no sound it’s all round

Like snow on the beach

Like snow on the beach

Like snow on the beach

Like snow (Ah-ah-ah)

Bridge

I can’t speak afraid to jinx it

I don’t even dare to wish it

But your eyes are flying saucers

From another planet

Now I’m all for you like Janet

Can this be a real thing? Can it?

Chorus

Are we falling like

Snow at the beach

Weird but f*cking beautiful

Flying in a dream

Stars by the pocketful

You wanting me

Tonight feels impossible

But it’s coming down, no sound it’s all round

Like snow on the beach

Like snow on the beach

Like snow on the beach

Like snow (But it's coming down, no sound it’s all round)

Outro

Like snow on the beach (It’s coming down, it’s coming down, it’s coming down, it’s coming down)

Like snow on the beach (It’s coming down, it’s coming down, it’s coming down, it’s coming down)

It’s coming down

It’s coming down

It’s coming down

It’s coming down

It’s coming down

It’s coming down

It’s coming down

It’s coming down