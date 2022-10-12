Taylor Said Her Song With Lana Is About This Special Feeling

As the release of Midnights nears, Taylor Swift has dropped hidden gems (i.e. Instagram videos) about several songs on her highly anticipated new album. One of her most notable new songs is also the latest to receive an Insta-explainer: “Snow On The Beach,” featuring Lana Del Rey. I’m still reeling over this collaboration. By the looks of this clip, so is Swift.

The singer posted the video on Oct. 12 at midnight, which has become her go-to time of the day to release updates about this album. The singer, who wore a colorful striped dress, started the video with a wide smile before gushing about collaborating with Rey.

“I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey,” Swift said. She went on to describe the meaning behind “Snow On The Beach,” and it sounds so swoon-worthy.

“The song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel,” she said.

Swift also equated that head-over-heels moment to feeling like a hazy dream, almost as if “you were to see snow falling on a beach.”

The pop star went on to give Del Rey her flowers, whom she described as “one of the best musical artist ever.” Similar to her smile at the beginning of the video, Swift beams when reflecting on her and Del Rey’s collaboration.

“The fact that [Del Rey] would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m going to be grateful for, for life,” Swift said. “Absolutely love her, and I really hope you love this song as much as I do.”

I mean, that’s already a given. So far, “Snow On The Beach” isn’t the only love song Swift has given behind-the-scene special to. She posted a similar video about the album’s opener, “Lavender Haze,” and the third track, “Anti-Hero,” earlier this month. Swift revealed that “Lavender Haze” is also about falling in love, while “Anti-Hero” will be an unfiltered ode to her own insecurities.

The Midnights era is well underway, so be there to listen on Oct. 21 at midnight, sharp. Until then, brush up on your Swiftie knowledge by studying the album’s full tracklist.