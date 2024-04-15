Get in loser, we’re going camping... sort of. Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle and wellness platform, Poosh, hosted its annual summer camp-themed party — aptly called Camp Poosh — for the third year in a row out in the Coachella Valley, and the 2024 celebration was bigger than ever.

Hosted at Buena Vista by AvantStay in Thermal, California (just a 10-minute drive away from the actual festival), Poosh turned the luxurious desert cabana into a full-on summer camp fantasy, complete with tents, a mess hall (aka a parade of food trucks), and of course, too many photo opps to count.

As someone who’s been attending Coachella for the better part of the last decade, I actually avoid going into the festival if I can. Parties and activations outside the festival can be just as fun.

The nostalgic camp vibes were the perfect way to spend a day out in the desert.

Camp Poosh, in particular, offered a peaceful retreat that allowed me to enjoy the desert sun and good music without worrying about battling a giant crowd or walking far-too-long distances from the parking lot, so I happily spent my entire Saturday afternoon wandering around the grounds checking out every single thing the invite-only, influencer-beloved event had to offer.

Below, you'll find everything you missed at Camp Poosh so you don't necessarily need tickets to the actual music festival to be VIP.

The Celebs & Influencers At Camp Poosh Included Some Kardashian Mainstays

Like most of Coachella, Camp Poosh was a field day for celebrities and influencers. Among them was Camp Poosh’s lineup of “campers” that stayed overnight, including content creators Kensington Tillo and Alexa Jay McCoy, Euphoria and The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage (remember, Kim officiated his wedding to ex Chris Appleton), and models Shanina Shaik and Nicole Williams English.

Though none of the KarJenners or Barkers made an appearance at the main event on Saturday, April 13, there were plenty of other notable tastemakers in attendance, including Kardashian bestie Jonathan Cheban (aka FoodGod), James Charles, Leah Marie and Sarah Talabi, JonBoy Tattoo, and Sarah Jeffery.

The Activities At Camp Poosh Gave A Shoutout To The Fam

There was no shortage of things to do around Camp Poosh. The Sis Kiss had a customized bracelet station, where we could either build a personalized charm bracelet or have a chain permanently sautered onto our wrists.

On the beauty side, Wella Professionals had a salon set up for hair touchups and Lemonhead LA had an array of glitters at the ready to Coachella-ify our makeup looks.

Naturally, Camp Poosh was a family affair all around. Barker Canna Co., Travis Barker’s cannabis brand, hosted joint rolling classes and gave away various items from his product line, including pre-rolls, edibles, and vapes. A bar at the center of the festival featured cocktails made with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and cans of Kylie Jenner’s latest endeavor, Sprinter vodka sodas.

It wouldn’t be a Coachella party without music, and Camp Poosh kept us dancing with sets from three different DJs: Carter Cruise, Travis Bennett, and closed the afternoon with a vinyl-only playlist by none other than Anderson Paak (who deejays under the name DJ Pee Wee).

The musician came out clad in a silver sequin short set, mullet wig, and metallic Loewe sunnies, spinning everything from Michael Jackson to Destiny’s Child. He brought out trumpet player and frequent collaborator Maurice Brown to accompany his set and closed out with a few songs on his drum set.

The Camp Poosh Gift Bag Was *Everything*

The gifting was by far the most exciting part of the day because it was set up like a giant gifting suite; I got to choose my own journey and select the things I wanted to take home.

Erewhon, which has teamed up with Kourtney and Poosh on more than one occasion, had a whole shopping station to stock up on the best of LA’s groceries, from cashew milk to lion’s mane supplements.

In the same area were giant coolers filled with some of the buzziest drink brands like Poppi sodas, Health-Ade kombucha, Barcode sports drinks, and more.

Other food brand stations were scattered in tents throughout the party, including packs of Gimme Seaweed and Smart Sweets, as well as ice-cold fruity popsicles infused with Kourtney’s own Lemme supplements. Havaianas gave away flip-flops in various neutral shades along with branded coconuts for guests to sip on refreshing coconut water throughout the day.

The pièces de résistance, though, garnered the two longest lines of the day: sneakers from Adidas and the official Camp Poosh merch made in collaboration with Coney Island Picnic.

Can confirm, the sweatsuit is one of the comfiest things I have ever put on my body, and the great thing is that you can purchase it so you can take a slice of the party home even if you didn’t attend.

Camp Poosh was the perfect way to spend an afternoon in the desert and I can’t wait to lounge in my merch for the foreseeable future. Until next year, stay #sliving, friends.