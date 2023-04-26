It’s time to add marriage to the list of milestones Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s whirlwind romance has already hit. After going public with their relationship in February, Appleton and Gage got engaged in April, and by April 24, the duo had tied the knot, the wedding officiated by none other than Kim Kardashian. (Ahem, not bad for a girl with no talent.)

On April 26, the duo confirmed their marriage on Instagram. Appleton and Gage both posted a series of moments from their special day, including a polaroid revealing Kardashian as the officiant and a video of Shania Twain serenading the newlyweds. Casual. Appleton captioned his post, “We did it 💍Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain.” Alongside the same set of photos, Gage wrote, “ring finger where the rock is.”

Per Page Six, the couple wed at Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. With only six guests, the ceremony was kept very small, but that doesn’t mean it was any less lavish. The couple took Kardashian’s private jet (ahem, Air Kim) to Vegas — and wore matching furry black coats and leather pants. Not to mention, they got a surprise private performance of Twain’s “You’re Still The One.”

Kardashian and Twain weren’t the only A-listers who chimed in to celebrate the duo’s wedding. “😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Dua Lipa commented on the post. Madelyn Cline also responded on Instagram, “Omfg congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Maude Apatow wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️.” Ariana Madix weighed in, too, commenting “daddies 😍😍❤️❤️ congratulations love!”

Since confirming their relationship in February with a carousel of Instagram photos from Mexico, Appleton and Gage seemed to get serious pretty quickly. In April, sources told People about their engagement, “Friends in their circle are definitely shocked at how quick it happened, but they're happy for them. They seem like the real deal." Another insider shared, “Chris has been looking for something real for a long time. This has moved fast but he is dazzled by Lukas." Looks like they’ve been mutually dazzled.

Congrats to the newlyweds!