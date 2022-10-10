Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to sharing recipes via her lifestyle brand Poosh, and she’s teaming up with California health food store Erewhon to create a detox smoothie that looks just as punk rock as she does these days. Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh Potion is a spooky-looking smoothie that’s fully vegan, which makes sense given “Kravis’” public plant-based lifestyle. Available for $17 starting Oct. 15 at Erewhon, it promises to look so cute on your Instagram story while still packing in tons of nutrients to keep you energized and nourished throughout your busy fall days. So, what’s in the Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie? Kourtney K’s recipe boasts 13 ingredients, and you can replicate it at home.

Every ingredient in Kourtney’s anti-toxicity cocktail is organic and naturally-derived. It has a coconut yogurt base that’s contrasted with swirls of black charcoal, made creamy with banana, avocado, and sweet vanilla protein. For a satisfying sip that’ll keep you full all day, Erewhon used Four Sigmatic’s vanilla protein powder in the recipe, which provides sweet tasting amino aids, mushrooms, adaptogens, and a whopping 18 grams of plant-based protein per serving. Activated charcoal powder, which creates the smoothie’s cool black color, is a common detoxifying superfood ingredient because it binds to toxins and draws them out while encouraging healthy digestion and reducing bloating. There’s also liquid fulvic acid in the Poosh Potion, which is flavorless and naturally black in color, and works to eliminate built-up toxins in your body to lift your mood and aid in better sleep. For super hydration, the recipe also includes hyaluronic acid to feed the skin and support healthy joints.

If you don’t have an Erewhon store nearby, you can always replicate this smoothie at home for a major self-care breakfast. You don’t even have to load up on every supplement in Kourtney’s detox smoothie – maybe you’ll try a dash of charcoal next time you break out the blender or decide to give plant-based protein powder a go. You can also order the brands and ingredients Erewhon carries online, so you don’t have to live near a Tonic Bar to “poosh” the limits of your morning smoothie. Scroll down to see the every ingredients that goes in to Kourtney’s gothic Poosh Potion detox smoothie.

What’s In Erewhon’s Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie Recipe?