These Kourtney Kardashian Quotes Are Pure Dry Humor For Your Next IG Caption

Kourtney Kardashian is an icon for many reasons. She's a successful business founder, a loving sister, the sass queen of the KarJenner family, and a loving mom of three. Not to mention her and Travis Barker’s whirlwind romance, consisting of the most PDA of all PDA, an estimated million-dollar engagement ring, and iconic triple wedding celebrations in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, and in a whole castle in Portofino, Italy. She likes to keep it subtle. (Kidding.)

Kardashian has perfected the art of subtle humor, and on any given episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — and now Hulu’s The Kardashians — she's sure to be heard slinging her famed sarcastic remarks. She was born to be an entertainer, and in her time as a reality star, she's proven to be saucy in the very best way possible. Sure, she’s known for wearing a lot of different hats, but her affinity for dry humor is one of her most beloved qualities. Many of Kardashian's most quotable moments have made their way into TikTok videos and over to Instagram — as they should. If you want to channel some of her sass yourself, these iconic Kourtney Kardashian quotes for Instagram captions will do the trick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian’s Best Quotes

1. "I am the view."

2. “I'll sit here and cry while watching Titanic, wishing I had a little romance in my life.”

3. "I can't stand next to you when you're that tall."

4. "Call me when you want to be honest."

5. "ABCDEFG I have to go."

6. "Literally you are so embarrassing to be around."

7. "The future looks bright."

8. "Let's look on the bright side, now I have a huge closet guys."

9. "I'm gracing you with my presence."

10. "You can't plan your life out."

11. "I can't eat this, but how exciting is it to smell it?"

12. "I'm the life of the party."

13. "Honey, I could care less."

14. “I don’t think anyone can fall in love for ratings.”

15. "Kim, there's people that are dying."

16. “I don’t think normal people hate the people that they’re with this much.”

17. "It's not that often that I cook, as you all know."

18. “You’re acting like drunk slob kabobs.”

19. “Thank God I have no friends.”

20. “Have you ever put food up your *ss? A pickle would be good.”

21. “OK, your conversations are too long, bye.”

22. “That is so embarrassing for your life and your soul.”

23. “You got smarter since hanging out with me.”

24. “Who eats food these days?”

25. “If it wasn’t for my personality and being funny, then our show wouldn’t exist.”