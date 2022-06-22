I Made Kourtney Kardashian's Matcha Latte For An Extra Morning Poosh

In Elite Daily's I Tried series, we put celebrities’ favorite products, recipes, and routines to the test to show you what living like your fave star is really like. In this piece, we try making Kourtney Kardashian’s matcha latte recipe.

I’ve found myself in a sad routine lately: Another morning, another mug of meh drip coffee from my Keurig. So, I’ve started to look for different ways to liven up my days. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge coffee fan, but it just doesn’t seem to cut it on particularly dreary workdays. Where’s the flavor? Where’s the energy? Where’s the fun? At times like these, one must look to the high priestess of gigantic salads and revolutionary chocolate-eating techniques, Kourtney Kardashian. Of course, Madame Poosh had just the thing I needed to shake up my most lethargic mornings.

Anyone who’s been keeping up with Kourt throughout the years knows she’s super health-conscious — which, to be real, isn’t exactly my vibe. I feel more at home in a Chipotle than my own kitchen, so I didn’t really think Kourtney’s matcha latte recipe — which I found on her lifestyle website, Poosh — would be my vibe. I mean, I had never even tried matcha before. I know it was the big, trendy thing for a while, but it truly did not look appetizing to me at all — like, who looks at green dust and thinks, “yum”? I couldn’t wrap my head around it... until I learned one very important detail: Matcha actually has more caffeine per gram than coffee beans. To seal the deal, Kourt’s recipe only has three ingredients, and can be made in just five minutes.

With all that in mind, I was ready to give matcha a shot. Poosh me up, baby!

The Ingredients

One quick trip to Whole Foods was all it took to Kardash-ify my morning. Here’s what I bought:

1/2 teaspoon of matcha

2 cups of almond milk

1/4 cup of organic maple syrup

Courtesy of Dylan Kickham

The Barista-ing

The steps to making the latte were just as simple as the ingredients list. First, I dumped the matcha into the two cups I would be drinking out of. (I decided to double up on the recipe to make two cups of the latte, for reasons I’ll get to later on.) After that, I boiled some water and poured about a teaspoon of boiling water into each cup to melt the matcha. (I didn’t know matcha “melts,” but that’s the word Poosh’s recipe uses, so I guess it does?)

Then I added the maple syrup to the cups, resulting in a kind of gross-looking green puddle. Thankfully, it got much prettier soon after.

Courtesy of Dylan Kickham

The only mildly time-consuming step was to bring the almond milk to a boil, which only took about five minutes. Once it boiled, I poured the hot milk over my matcha mixture. After a quick stir, the lattes came together and were a much more appealing color.

Courtesy of Dylan Kickham

The Taste Test

Honestly, the word that first came to mind when I tasted the latte was “green.” I know, I know — green isn’t a taste, but haven’t you had that experience when you sip a pressed juice and it just tastes... green?

Even though just half a teaspoon had me tasting colors, I think I could have even used more matcha — all the almond milk watered down the latte a bit too much for my liking. When I make this again, I think I’ll add a full teaspoon of matcha rather than just a half, and maybe I’ll cut back on the almond milk by about a quarter cup. But overall, it was surprisingly tasty and totally energized me, which is what I was hoping for in the first place.

An Icy Twist

Remember how I said I had a reason for making two lattes? There was one extra, non-Pooshy step I knew from the start that I just had to try. A hot latte is great, but let’s be real: Iced lattes are where it’s at. For my second latte, I followed a super-quick method to turn hot lattes into iced lattes — all you need to do is pour the drink over a cup filled with ice, then transfer it to a new ice-filled cup after a few minutes. And voila! I had my chilly new version of Kourt’s fave drink.

Courtesy of Dylan Kickkham

Final Thoughts

While I was really into the hot version of the latte, I enjoyed the iced version even more. All the almond milk in the drink really lends itself more to a cold beverage, IMO, and the matcha also seemed to pop more, too. Maybe the ice just brings out the punchy, bitter kick in the matcha? IDK, I’m no expert — ask Kourt!

Iced or not, this recipe has introduced me to the world of matcha, and even though I was reluctant at the start, I’m not at all mad about it.