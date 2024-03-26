Lemme isn’t just for gummies anymore. The vitamin and supplement line from Kourtney Kardashian now has its own Erewhon drink.

The bright purple beverage, which is made with vibrant ingredients like dragon fruit and lavender, is not hard to miss on the the shelf. Intrigued by its vibrant hue, I had to try the Erewhon’s Lemme Juice to find out whether it tastes as good as it looks.

I’ve had my fair share of celebrity Erewhon smoothies, from Hailey Bieber’s viral Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie to the recent tropical Island Glow Smoothie from Winnie Harlow, but I somehow missed out on Kardashian’s Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie in 2022. I wish I could have tried the black and white concoction, inspired by the Kardashians star’s lifestyle platform, Poosh, but the all-new Lemme Juice shares a few key ingredients.

Inside the Lemme x Erewhon beverage, you’ll find:

Pitaya (dragon fruit)

Blue spirulina

Maple syrup

Lavender water

Probiotic (coconut kefir)

Sea moss gel

Coconut milk

Almond milk

Pink salt

According to Poosh, Lemme Juice is packed with nutrients that are meant to support your gut, improve your sleep, and provide antioxidants. Though I can’t confirm or deny the health benefits (hey, I only drank it once), I can certainly speak to the taste.

Here’s what you can expect:

Lemme Juice Isn’t Really A Juice At All

When I think of juice, I think of oranges, apples, and cranberries. Milk wouldn’t even cross my mind (that’s usually reserved for milkshakes and smoothies), but that’s really the star of the show here. Lemme Juice is more of a flavored milk than it is a fruit juice.

While you can taste the pitaya, it’s so subtle compared to the coconut and almond milks. If anything, it provides a slight sourness from the fruit — which isn’t something you want to think of when drinking a milky beverage. I wasn’t turned off at all, though. It just took my brain a second to recognize the flavors I was tasting. In general, the overall flavor profile was subtle and nondescript.

It’s a basic beverage you can turn to after an intense workout, when you just want a drink packed with nutrients.

Once I got over the confusion with my first few sips, I enjoyed the Lemme Juice. It wasn’t anything to write home about, but I liked how simple it was. It’s a basic beverage you can turn to after an intense workout, when you just want a drink packed with nutrients.

The most exciting thing about Lemme Juice is its color, which I absolutely loved. The light purple shade reminded me of Olivia Rodrigo’s signature color, and gave me major GUTS vibes. If Rodrigo’s Good 4 Ur Guts Erewhon smoothie had a juice (or milk) equivalent, this would be it.

Erewhon

You do have to shake it quite a bit to get all the ingredients mixed together, but it’s worth it for the vibrant shade. Between this juice and Starbucks’ lavender spring menu, purple drinks are really having their moment right now.

Buuuttt even though I drank the entire bottle, I don’t think I would get this again. A lot of it has to do with the price tag. One bottle of Lemme Juice is $17, which isn’t wild if you’re familiar with Erewhon. The bougie Southern California grocery store is known for its high prices and celeb shoppers. Knowing that, $17 makes sense — especially since it comes in a special Lemme and Erewhon glass bottle — but it’s still a lot for a drink I wasn’t completely in love with.

If you do happen to get Lemme’s Erewhon juice to try it out, you can get $2 back by returning your glass bottle in store. I might just reuse mine as a vase for flowers or a luxe water bottle for workouts and picnics. It is picnic season after all.