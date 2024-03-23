If you’re in the mood for spring break and beach days, Winnie Harlow has the perfect poolside sip. The model and Cay Skin founder is the latest celeb to have her own Erewhon smoothie. The Island Glow Smoothie, inspired by Harlow’s Jamaican roots, combines tropical flavors like mango, pineapple, and coconut that really get you in the mood for warm weather and sunshine.

Something that also sets Harlow’s Erewhon smoothie apart from other celeb collabs is that she truly has the most colorful and Insta-worthy drink. The vibrant blue, red, and yellow shades stacked on top of each other was why I had to try this fruity beverage and see whether it’s as gorgeous IRL as on IG. It also includes some delicious ingredients that are great for your skin.

One key ingredient is Vital Proteins Vanilla Collagen Peptides. Collagen not only helps to support your skin, but also your nails, hair, and bones. Harlow also made sure to include sea moss into her smoothie. “Being able to combine tropical flavors that remind me of Jamaica and natural ingredients like sea moss that can also be found in Cay Skin, resulted in the perfect recipe combining all things I love,” Harlow shared.

Erewhon

Sea moss is a main ingredient in the SKIMS model’s Isle Glow Face Moisturizer with SPF 45, and applying sunscreen every day is one of Harlow’s go-to beauty tips. She previously told Elite Daily, “I really love the idea of preventative [products] and maintaining healthy skin.”

As someone who has dealt with issues, from acne to scarring, I’m always down for boosting my skin from the inside out. I’m also a huge foodie who couldn’t wait to see where Harlow’s drink ranks in comparison to Hailey Bieber’s viral Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.

The Island Glow Smoothie Is *That Girl*

Rachel Chapman

When I got my Island Glow Smoothie, the color layers were as vibrant as they appear on Instagram. This drink definitely ranks as the prettiest celeb smoothie from Erewhon, but looks aren’t everything.

Most Erewhon smoothies are more aesthetically pleasing than they are delicious. Bieber was the trendsetter who started the celeb smoothie collab movement, and her drink continues to be on top. However, Harlow’s tropical smoothie is making me question everything. I absolutely loved the combination of fruity flavors with the sweet honey, vanilla, and coconut milk. It was so tasty that I couldn’t put it down.

The full ingredient list of the Island Glow Smoothie includes:

Vita Coco Organic Coconut Milk

Barcode Hydration Lemon Lime

Sea Moss

Mango

Pineapple

Lime Juice

Steens Raw Makuna Honey

Camu Camu

Vital Proteins Vanilla Collagen Peptides

Pitaya Foods Organic Dragon Fruit Smoothie Pack

Coconut Cream

KOS Organic Luminous Blue Spirulina

Pitaya Powder

If you’re worried at all about the sea moss, don’t be. I couldn’t taste it. Instead, this smoothie was like sipping on a vanilla sugar cookie with fruit, and really reminded me of one of my favorite desserts, mango sticky rice.

Erewhon

As much as I loved this smoothie and would put it neck and neck with Bieber’s as my favorite, it still costs $22 at Erewhon. It’s not something I can enjoy often, but is a “treat yourself” purchase and a portion of the proceeds from each purchase goes to A Place Called Home and Woman’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation.