Winter skin is just *not* it. But when you’re a solutions-oriented supermodel with your own skin care line like Winnie Harlow, it makes it easier to say goodbye to dry, cracked skin for good.

In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, the 29-year-old founder of Cay Skin reveals the products she’d recommend from her own line for anyone during the cold months all come from the brand’s Deepwater Dew collection.

“[It’s] after-sun care that hydrates and protects your skin,” she tells Elite Daily. One standout items in the collection is the “fan-favorite” lip mask: “It has a brown-sugar-vanilla flavor to it that is hypnotizing and makes sure that your skin is moisturized.”

Her current skin care routine is all about hydration as well. “In the winter months, I will slab on tons of serums before I top it all off with SPF, just to make sure I’m locking in all the moisture,” she says.

Ahead, the America’s Next Top Model alum showcases the three beauty products that have taken over her makeup bag this season, including a viral fave from TikTok.

Winnie Harlow’s Fave Concealer Holds Up Through Every Season

Being in the fashion industry, Harlow is exposed to different makeup brands, so when she says one stacks up better than the rest, you need to pay attention. For concealer, that brand is Pat McGrath.

“She’s legendary to us,” the supermodel says of the renowned MUA and brand founder, “so I obviously wanted to try her stuff, and everything’s amazing.”

Though Harlow already had a go-to concealer at the time — Nars’ Radiant Creamy Concealer — she “really fell in love” with McGrath’s because of its moisturizing effects during the colder months. “[Nars’] formula is a little bit dry for my skin, especially at this time of year,” she says. “I feel like Pat McGrath came in with really amazing color range, but [it’s] also a little more hydrating.”

Her Ideal Makeup Palette Is Travel-Friendly

Since Harlow is constantly on the go, a multipurpose product really comes in clutch. That’s when Danessa Myricks’ Groundwork palette comes into play.

“I travel with a lot of makeup,” she says. “The palette that I always have to have is something that has a lot of neutrals.” Myricks’ has 10 different powders, making for dozens of color combos for the eyes, brows, face, and lips. “It’s really good,” adds Harlow.

For A Rosy Cheek Moment, She’s A Supportive Bestie

With so many viral products taking over the blush game, it can be hard to settle on just one. As of right now, though, Harlow found her preferred cheek tint courtesy of one of her pals; her favorite blushes at the moment are from Patrick Starrr’s One/Size.

“Patrick Starrr is a really good friend of mine,” she says. “I get to try out a lot of his makeup,” including his brand’s Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palette, which went viral (and sold out) in 2023.

Originally, she didn’t think she’d like the Barbie pink shades, but she has since changed her tune. “I don’t know if it’s the formulation, how pigmented it is,” she says. “It does look good on so many different skin tones, so I love that about it.”