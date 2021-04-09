If there's one person in this world who knows how to turn up the base, it's Patrick Starrr. The makeup artist, beauty influencer, and founder of ONE/SIZE is known for his perpetually smooth, even, baked complexion that withstands just about everything. Now, Starrr is sharing with followers and fans his first foundation — the ONE/SIZE Turn Up The Base Versatile Foundation Powder — giving them the chance to achieve a similar shine-free look. Before you whip out your credit card, this Turn Up The Base Foundation Powder review will break down everything you need to know.

The Turn Up The Base Versatile Foundation Powder ($33, ONE/SIZE) boasts a number of attributes: The powder is finely milled, controls shine, is long-wearing, blurs complexion to a soft-focus matte finish, and is vegan and cruelty-free. True to its name, the product is meant to be versatile in that you can build it up to your desired level of coverage, natural, full, or otherwise. Rice Silk Powder in the formula is meant to curb too much shine and help you achieve that oh-so-soft finish, while texturizers and microspheres scatter light to ensure your skin appears blurred and even. The product, available in 32 shades, is also meant to be multi-purpose, able to be used as both a traditional foundation or a light powder to blot and absorb excess oil.

Apt launch timing, considering Sweaty Girl Summer is so close, you can taste the saltiness in your mouth now. So, is this a warm weather necessity that lives up to its claims? Here's how I scored the Turn Up The Base Foundation Powder in the following areas:

Right off the bat, the product did, in fact, feel buttery and soft on my fingers — almost as if it wasn't even there. Even better, any smell was nonexistent, which is a huge win in my book. When I first applied the product using ONE/SIZE's Ultimate Setting & Baking Puff ($14, Sephora) to half of my freshly-primed face, it felt equally soft and sheer. After about two-and-a-half layers, I'd finally built up the powder to my preferred coverage, using a sponge to press in the later layers.

Like most powder foundations in similar pan components, Turn Up The Base is easy enough to use, although I did feel like I had to work a little bit harder to get to a really noticeable level of full coverage. But, that's the price you pay for something that's truly versatile. While the packaging is bold and beautiful, I was a bit disappointed that it didn't come with any sort of application tool. Of course, you can use it with any pouf, sponge, or powder brush you already have, but if you don't already have any of those things, this'll result in another purchase. (The foundation retails for $33, so that's certainly something to consider.)

The amount of coverage you're getting is pretty remarkable, when you look at the result side-by-side:

The soft-focus, blurring effect really does look beautiful, IMO, from an average distance, and if you're looking for a matte finish, this'll certainly give you that. Although, I will admit the powder slightly exacerbated the more textured areas of my dry skin, and I noticed some patchy areas over the next few hours of wear, as well as some tightness. This is typically to be expected when trying a powder product on dry skin, so I knew what to expect. That said, you might be a bit happier with the end result if your skin is oily or if you know you'll be spending a good deal of time in the sun.

Elite Daily's Fashion and Beauty writer Margaret Blatz also tried the foundation and, overall, was happy with the coverage and feel of the foundation, given her normal skin type. "Patrick Starrr’s One Size gave full, even coverage that matched my skin tone perfectly. The best part is that it didn’t turn cake-y throughout the day or rub off on my mask, even though (and I’m being really honest here) I was a bit mask-sweaty," says Blatz. "While it didn’t feel hydrating, my dry skin wasn’t left feeling tight under the foundation. However, it took a lot of effort to get my contour to blend into it, more than I get from my go-to liquid foundations. I’ll definitely keep it in my beauty rotation."

All in all, this is a solid pick for a summer foundation that'll keep you looking fresh and free of oily shine. If that sounds like it's up your alley, shop the Turn Up The Base Foundation Powder below:

