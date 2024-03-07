Spring has officially sprung at Starbucks. After a long winter filled with pistachio lattes and cold brews, the coffee giant’s spring 2024 menu hit locations nationwide on March 7, marking the end of the chilly season for good.

If that weren’t exciting enough, the seasonal menu includes two brand-new drinks featuring the debut of a floral ingredient that Taylor Swift fans are guaranteed to obsess over. I got to taste the new beverages ahead of their release, and I can honestly say the refreshing sips will leave you in a lavender haze.

Though florals aren’t all that groundbreaking for spring, just wait until you try Starbucks’ newest creations:

Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte — Made with Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso, oat milk, and subtle notes of lavender, the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte is breath of fresh springtime air on the Starbs menu.

— Made with Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso, oat milk, and subtle notes of lavender, the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte is breath of fresh springtime air on the Starbs menu. Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha — For non-coffee drinkers, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha combines the unique taste of matcha with a rich lavender-flavored cold foam for a drink that’s not too sweet or too bitter, and boasts eye-catching green and purple hues.

Marking Starbucks’ first ever foray into lavender, the new sips each contain lavender sourced from Sequim, Washington, aka the “Lavender Capital of North America,” so you know they have to be good. Of course, lavender isn’t exactly a typical coffee flavor, so if you’re skeptical of the new offerings, here’s a rundown of what you can expect:

The Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte Makes A Great Springtime Sip

Courtesy of Starbucks

Though the drink features a blend of oat milk and blonde espresso, don’t expect to taste anything other than the lavender — but not in an overpowering way. In fact, it’s actually pretty refreshing.

I almost forgot I was drinking a coffee.

Because the latte gets its floral flavor from powder (not syrup), the drink feels very light and airy, which is exactly what you want from a springtime sip. Unsurprisingly, the new menu item tasted a lot like lavender tea, and at one point I almost forgot I was drinking a coffee.

The creamy oat milk complements the lavender perfectly, and the blonde espresso is a nice touch, too. If you prefer a cuppa that’s not too bitter, the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte will be right up your alley. Keep in mind, though, that after a while the lavender powder will start to separate, and the latte will loses its floral flavor.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5. I was expecting a little more from the flavor, but it’s still a tasty drink to sip on.

The Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha Tastes Like A Cloud

Courtesy of Starbucks

It might be too soon to call it, but I think this might be my new favorite drink. I always like a good cold foam, and you can’t help but be wowed by the vibrant green and purple hues in this Insta-worthy sip. I’d be surprised if secret menu hacks like the Strawberry Matcha didn’t inspire the creation of this drink in some way.

I might as well have been biting into a piece of cake with each sip.

The lavender flavor was much stronger (and sweeter) in this drink than the latte. I might as well have been biting into a piece of cake with each sip — the cold foam is light, fluffy, and tastes like how I imagine a cloud would. Because they both share an earthy flavor palette, the matcha and lavender work really well together.

If you’re not a matcha stan, this option could definitely change your mind. It’s sweeter than a regular matcha, but not as sweet as a Frappe. However, between the two new offerings, this feels more like a specialty drink than an everyday order. At least you can count on the unique color combo to add some flair to your next photoshoot.

Rating: 5 out of 5. Like I said, I’m a sucker for cold foam, and as a non-coffee drinker with a major sweet tooth, I couldn’t have asked for a better caffeinated treat.

The new drinks are available at Starbucks for a limited time while supplies last, so you’ll want to get your hands on the lavender goodies ASAP. Maybe the ingredient could even be infused into another Olivia Rodrigo GUTS-inspired beverage.