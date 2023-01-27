Even in the new year, Swifties are still meeting Taylor Swift at midnight. However, this late-night treat from the singer was worth the sleepless night. On. Jan 27, Swift released the music video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze,” and the visual certainly lives up to the name. The video is a soft, pastel-plumed fantasy about love, and Twitter can’t stop gushing over how stunning the imagery is. Oh, and those Easter eggs.

Shortly after the video’s release, Swift shared on Twitter this was the first video she wrote from her Midnights era. “This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it,” she wrote.

This drop comes nearly three months after her “Bejeweled” visual, which saw her put a sparkly twist on the classic fairytale Cinderella. However, Swift didn’t play a character in “Lavender Haze.” She showed fans she’s embracing being in love — particularly with her longtime partner Joe Alwyn.

The psychedelic video opens with Swift waking up at midnight, before she’s catapulted into a lavender dream world. This hue represents this newfound affection she feels for her partner, so she wastes no time dancing in a lavender-dripped pool, maze, and field of flowers.

The video also features transgender actor and activist, Laith Ashley, as Swift’s love interest. Swift shouted out her costar on Twitter while sharing four behind-the-scenes photos from the video. Ashley then responded, writing: “Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget,” he said. The actor also shared his gratitude in a separate tweet, stating that he was “at a loss of words.”

This enchanting video struck gold with Swifties, who shared their awing reactions on Twitter. See the greatest reactions about the “Lavender Haze” video, below.

IYDK, Swift’s partner is a Pisces. She seemingly teased this in the beginning of the video, where fans noticed she fused a constellations of both their zodiac signs together.

Honestly, just seeing how Ashley and Swift shouted out one another will warm your heart. After this video, I need to see him booked and busy.

ICYMI, there’s a scene in the video where a large koi fish swims behind the walls of her home. Some Swifties seem to think this is a nod to the singer’s Speak Now days, which has been rumored to receive her signature re-recorded treatment soon.

This meme hilariously describes what happens at the end of the music video.

Some Swifties couldn’t take the video’s lavender overload— in a good way, of course.

OK, is this another Easter egg that seemingly flew under the radar?

OK, but Ryan Mitchell definitely has a point here. This track is a hazy bop that receives zero skips.

Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, is out now.