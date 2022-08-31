If there’s a new Taylor Swift album announcement, you know there’s a fan theory soon to follow. Here’s the latest one: Taylor recently announced her 10th studio album, Midnights, will drop in October, and one of the first theories to populate is that Swift may have actually first teased Midnights back in 2019. Better yet, could Midnights be Lover’s sister album? Turns out that a pretty solid case has already been made.

To start explaining this theory, know that Taylor released a statement about the album’s intent when she announced the record. Most notably, she said Midnights is “a collection of music written in the middle of the night” and tells “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” So, remember, Midnights is a nighttime concept.

Now, dates. No, not the food. The numbered days in a month — Taylor loves them. Just days after Taylor dropped her seventh studio album, Lover, in August of 2019, she told Entertainment Weekly the record was originally going to be called Daylight, which is also the name of the LP’s closing track. Ultimately, Swift said she felt Lover fit the vibe better, which she described as “aesthetically very daytime” and contrasting with her previous album, 2017’s Reputation. That record, she said, was “all cityscape, darkness, full swamp witch.” So darkness, which is famously what comes at night. See where I’m going here?

Because Taylor is outspoken about dropping easter eggs into her work, some of her fans quickly connected the dots that the opposite of daylight (Lover) is nighttime, meaning Lover could be interpreted as the foil to Midnights.

TikTok user @idontlikejohnmayer1331 put this all together in an Aug. 29 video, which has since received over a million views. The user presents several additional plausible connections between Lover and Midnights, including a telling comment Taylor dropped when appearing on The Tonight Show in November 2021.

“How far is too far in advance?” Swift asked when talking about her love of creating easter eggs. “Can I hint at something three years in advance?” What are three years from 2022? 2019, of course.

So the argument has been made that the years and aesthetic comparisons between Lover and Midnights could prove this sister-records theory; however, there’s a more intriguing reason to connect the two albums.

Twitter user @taylorstoebeans noted that the final lyrics on “Daylight,” Lover’s last song, are: “I wanna be defined by the things that I love / Not the things I hate / Not the things I'm afraid of, I'm afraid of / Or the things that haunt me in the middle of the night. / I, I just think that you are what you love.” So, Taylor ended Lover essentially saying that she doesn’t want to fear the night anymore.

And that brings us back to Taylor’s mission statement about Midnights. Remember what she said? “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she started out her statement. This could be interpreted as Taylor elaborating on her fear of the night (or, more likely, possible insomnia) that she hinted at in “Daylight.”

So, are Lover and Midnights actually sister albums? While the argument is pretty convincing, Swift has not confirmed the theory, meaning these connections can’t be considered more than just fan speculation at this point.

Only time will tell, so start your countdown clock for Oct. 21 when Midnights drops.