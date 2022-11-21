Fans Think Taylor’s AMAs Appearance Was A Speak Now (TV) Easter Egg

Taylor Swift certainly knows how to send Swifties into a frenzy. The singer made a golden appearance at the 2022 AMAs, where she won the Favorite Pop Album award for her 2021 LP, Red (Taylor’s Version), among other nods. Swift definitely took the theme of her Midnights hit, “Bejeweled,” to heart with her shimmering fit; however, many Swifties seem to think her fashionable appearance goes beyond its intricate detailing. Fans believe her stunning ensemble hints that new music is on the horizon. Specifically, a possible re-recording of her 2010 album, Speak Now. Let’s analyze this theory.

At the awards show, the singer wore her signature bold red lip, sword earrings, and spruced her normally wavy blonde tresses in bountiful curls. IYDK, Swift’s locks were a staple in her early career, especially during her Speak Now era. Now, it’s been sometime since the singer has worn her curls, so it’s no surprise fans linked this recent look to that nostalgic period.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“taylor’s curls told me she’s announcing speak now tv,” Twitter user @ashpaigeswiftie wrote.

Another Twitter user, @Ioversdress, echoed a similar thought, teasing this look further cements that Swift will never beat the Speak Now re-recording rumors. A third observer, @thisisabbytryin, also noted her sword earrings could be a nod to Swift’s song, “Mean,” from Speak Now.

Being that Swift is the unofficial queen of Easter eggs, this theory doesn’t seem too far-fetched. Now, it’s important to note that this isn’t the first time fans have received major Speak Now vibes from the singer recently. Fans noticed that in her hit “Bejeweled,” Swift embedded the violin solo from the instrumental version of “Enchanted,” which appears on Speak Now, in the beginning of the track.

Only Swift could send her fans into a theoretic haze with the smallest fashion details. But from these small hints, it seems Swifties might be onto something.