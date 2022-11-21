Taylor's Surprise AMAs Appearance Included A Major Blake Lively Shoutout

Since becoming one of the Biggest Musical Artists in the World, Taylor Swift has not made a habit of showing up to awards shows. Been there, done that, and have a decade of “Taylor Swift Surprise Face” memes to prove it. But with the release of Midnights, she’s back, headlining a tour. Taylor Swift also made a surprise appearance at the 2022 AMAs, much to the shock of fans at home, while bringing the girl power vibes with her and a shoutout to Blake Lively.

Taylor Swift has spent more than a decade in the spotlight, but more than her music, her celebrity has been defined by calling out her enemies and being ride-or-die for her friends. Though her albums have slowly peeled away from the former since 2020, she’s leaned further into the latter. She showed support for Selena Gomez’s release of My Mind and Me. And fans were convinced Midnights held an Easter egg revealing the name of best friend Blake Lively’s fourth child.

Swift already won three 2022 AMAs before the live portion of the show even started, taking home Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Favorite Country Album for the re-record of Red (Taylor’s Version). However, no one expected her to show up for the televised awards or to accept Red (Taylor’s Version)’s win for Favorite Pop Album.

But Swift’s win wasn’t just about the successful public campaign she’s been waging against her former manager to reclaim the rights to her old albums. She thanked the producer who helped her “recreate and elevate” these albums, one by one, and her live tour band, who are the instrumental artists. She also thanked all the guest artists who showed up to help her remake songs from her vaults that make these albums sell like hotcakes. She also shouted out to Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien for starring in the “All Too Well” short film, which later won for Favorite Music Video.

But the biggest shoutout was the unexpected to “my beautiful, brilliant friend, Blake Lively.” Though Lively is mainly known for her acting and fashion, she’s also a director, and she helmed the other music video the Red re-record spawned, “I Bet You Think About Me,” with Chris Stapleton.

With Red doing so well, including taking home awards, the outcry for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) grows louder. Will she be back for the 2023 AMAs due to the forthcoming release? Fans can only hope.