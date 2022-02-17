Suni Lee Showed Off A Starbucks Secret Menu Drink On IG — Here’s How To Order It

Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee knows excellence, and she recently gave her seal of approval to a seriously sweet Starbucks menu hack. The 18-year old Olympic gymnast shared a photo of the mystery drink on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and it looks like the only way you can get your hands on the sip is if you know what to ask for. Here’s what you need to know about how to order the Starbucks secret menu strawberry matcha drink that appears to be a go-to pick for Suni Lee.

On Wednesday morning, Lee, a freshman at Auburn University in Alabama, showed off an aesthetically pleasing green-and-pink Starbucks sip on her Instagram Story that some fans instantly recognized as a viral secret menu item called the “strawberry matcha.” Now, Lee didn’t show off her full drink order ticket, but it looks very much like the unofficial secret menu item that went viral in spring 20202. The matcha blend went from an underground secret to a viral hit when TikToker and Starbucks barista @gerrigerrigerri posted a video in May 2020 explaining how to order the dreamy drink. As of Feb. 16, 2022, the TikTok has been viewed over 1.6 million times — and it seems like Lee was one of those viewers.

If you want to start your day like an Olympian, here’s how you can order the strawberry matcha from the Starbucks secret menu, since you can’t ask for it by name. You’ll want to ask for a Grande Pink Drink with Vanilla Cold Foam, then ask for one scoop of matcha blended into the cold foam, and you’ll be on your way to the Olympics in no time (well, maybe not). Also, don’t forget that the matcha will be blended with milk, so make sure to ask for you milk of choice.

According to Food Network, the strawberry matcha is also referred to as the Cosmo and Wanda for its resemblance to the color scheme of The Fairly OddParents’ stars.

A few days after posting the strawberry matcha hack, @gerrigerrigerri also revealed how to order a matcha strawberry drink, which is basically just the inverse of the OG viral sip. You can tell Lee ordered a strawberry matcha and not the matcha latte and strawberry purée alternative because the her drink had a pink base and green topping, which means she must’ve asked for a Pink Drink with matcha on the top, not the other way around. (Maybe that’s her secret to rocking the uneven bars???)

No matter which version of the pastel-colored sip you decide to try, make sure to check CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before your next Starbucks run.