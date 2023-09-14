Sydney Sweeney is easily one of the most versatile actors of her generation. From sensitive Cassie in Euphoria to innocent Eden in The Handmaid’s Tale, and outspoken Olivia in The White Lotus in between, there’s truly nothing she can’t do — and the same goes for her fashion and beauty looks. Sweeney’s style evolution is clear proof of that.

As the 27-year-old has climbed the acting ranks in the past few years, fans have watched her seamlessly try different aesthetics as easily as she goes from a handmaid in a dystopian world to a student at a wildly chaotic school, despite the advice from her stylist, who told her to “pick a lane.” This year alone, she wore a black suit with large cutouts to one event; a transparent maxi skirt with a cropped tank to another; and a glitzy blush gown with black bow accents to one that followed. The actor is always keeping fans at the edge of their seats: Will she be edgy? Romantic? Glamorous? It’s anyone’s guess.

Below, you’ll find Sydney Sweeney’s style evolution, from one of her earliest red carpets in 2011, to her most recent Met Gala appearance over a decade later.

March 2011: Who’s That Girl? Craig Barritt/WireImage/Getty Images One of Sweeney’s first red carpet appearances was at the Young Artist Awards in 2011, where she wore a sweet ruffled black-and-white minidress, with a 2010s signature — a peace necklace. A far cry from the look and style you’re probably used to.

August 2014: Sydney Sweeney’s Navy Newness Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images In a more mature look, the then-17-year-old actor attended a film screening in 2014 in a sleek navy belted jumpsuit. She pulled the look together with several layered necklaces and black wedges.

January 2018: Sydney Sweeney’s Romantic Florals Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sweeney wore a blue off-the-shoulder minidress with a gold floral print to the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards in 2018. She tied in the gleaming hue while also introducing a pop of color with her bold red and gold clutch. A fashion icon in the making.

September 2018: Sydney Sweeney’s Old Hollywood Glamour Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images All grown up. Sweeney attended the 2018 Emmy Awards in a neutral, lacy gown with a silver belt. The dress, paired with her soft updo, was totally reminiscent of an Old Hollywood starlet.

February 2019: Sydney Sweeney, Pretty In Pink Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images The actor attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019 in a coral, off-the-shoulder gown with billowing sleeves that gave big Barbiecore vibes pre-Barbie. Her updo allowed all the focus to stay on the dress.

June 2019: Sydney Sweeney’s Edgy Glam Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Sweeney rocked an avant-garde strapless dress with black and silver sequin paneling (very much Taylor Swift “mirrorball” coded) and a high slit. Her dark eye makeup and slicked-back hairdo elevate the look to the next level.

September 2019: Sydney Sweeney’s Throwback ‘Fit Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Effortlessly going from edgy rocker to retro glam, Sweeney ate this look at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS event that gave big ‘70s vibes. Her strapless corset minidress in a stunning red velvet material stole the show, and peep the matching heels too. Her big, bouncy curls brought this throwback ‘fit into full force.

February 2020: Sydney Sweeney’s Soft Florals WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Pivoting to a more romantic style, Sweeney wore a strapless floral gown to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The embellished floral designs added a sheen to the outfit, complemented perfectly by her aqua drop earrings, and her sleek hair gave a more polished look.

November 2021: Sydney Sweeney’s All-Black Everything Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images At the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Sweeney went for a sleek look with this chic, one-shoulder black gown. The actor kept the rest of the look pretty simple with a dark mani and a black clutch to match. The ‘fit had a touch of edge while still keeping things classy.

January 2022: Sydney Sweeney, Glitzy Goddess Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Sweeney brought the glamour to a 2022 photo call for Euphoria. This silky two-piece set from was embellished with silver gemstones and a matching body chain, and the white opera gloves made the entire look *chef’s kiss*.

March 2022: Sydney Sweeney’s Red Hair Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sweeney shocked fans when she swapped her blond locks for a new coppery red hairdo (pre-cowgirl copper trend), which she dyed for the film Americana. At the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards, she wore a gray floral sheath dress with simple black heels and let the hair do the talking.

May 2022: Sydney Sweeney’s Met Meets Marilyn Moment Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sweeney’s first Met Gala was in 2022 for the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme. She wore a voluminous, strapless gown from Tory Burch, where she looked like an IRL angel. On the carpet, she made an outfit change where she converted her gown into a minidress so similar to the iconic Marilyn Monroe white dress.

September 2022: Sydney Sweeney’s Green Goodness FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sweeney celebrated her 25th birthday at the Emmys in 2022. She went all out for the HBO post-show reception in a sultry emerald dress. The gown mixes leather and silky materials and features several cutouts. Can we also get a little commotion for the matching green mani, everyone?

October 2022: Sydney Sweeney Goes Matrix Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Again channeling a leather look, the actor headed to the 2022 ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration in an all-black, head-to-toe leather ensemble giving total baddie vibes. Instead of a simple top and pant combo, Sweeney went for a dynamic collared top with chest cutouts, pleated miniskirt, pants, and platform boots. The wet-look hairstyle added a laidback element to an otherwise rock ‘n’ roll look.

April 2023: Sydney Sweeney’s Barbie Pastels Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty Images She’s in her rom-com era. Sweeney attended a Sony Pictures presentation earlier this year in a pleated pink jumpsuit with satin and velvet finishes. Peeking out from under the flared legs, she wore matchy pink leather heels. Her curtain bangs were also *everything*.

May 2023: Sydney Sweeney’s Met Gala Mermaidcore Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sweeney’s second Met Gala appearance was for the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” theme. She hit the carpet in a neutral, mermaid-style gown with gemstone embellishments from Miu Miu. She added contrast with black bows in the midsection of her dress and in her hair.

Who knows what style Sweeney will pull out next!