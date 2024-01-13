No pants? No problem. For the past two years or so, exposed thongs have been the go-to controversial Y2K trend. These days, though, undergarments no longer have to be under garments at all to be considered fashionable, giving rise to the arguably even more controversial no-pants trend.

So many celebs and fashion icons are opting for the pantless look, styling crop tops with matching (and occasionally bejeweled) high-waisted briefs, oversized tops with boxers, and other no-bottom combos that used to be considered faux pas.

Leading the charge are none other than the Kardashian-Jenners. The fashion-forward sisters are known for trying bold and daring looks, and never shy away from showing some skin, so being caught with no pants in public isn’t exactly surprising.

Kendall went viral for the look in November 2022, while wearing black briefs during an errand run, and elevated the trend in sparkly bodysuit form for the 2023 Met Gala. Little sis Kylie has also been seen in a similar aesthetic a couple times: once at a fashion show; another at home — it’s giving... versatility.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé also made their marks, giving fans tons of inspo on how to try out the no-pants look with all different types of styles. Below, you'll find 11 times the KarJenners have left their trousers behind to perhaps encourage you to leave your jeans or sweats at home in 2024.

Kourtney Kardashian Went Pantless For The Holidays

At the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party in 2023, Kourt decided to ditch the pants for a black bodysuit paired with tights and a long fur coat. Who knew that not wearing pants could look so chic?

Kylie Jenner Went Pantless For Fashion Week

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

At the September 2022 Loewe fashion show, the Khy founder had fans gagged in her matching Loewe set featuring white boxer briefs with a white tank. The business owner also added black tights, an oversized gray coat, and black heels. The addition of the big black sunnies created that mysterious, model-off-duty vibe.

Kourtney No-Pantsed It Up With Travis Barker

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In line with her recent rocker aesthetic, the mother-of-four wore an oversized athletic windbreaker with tall black boots and black sunnies. You can just picture her wearing this ‘fit while attending studio sessions with her hubs or rocking out backstage at one of his concerts.

Kendall Jenner’s Preppy Style Didn’t Include Pants Either

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

In June 2023, Kenny chose a more business-like approach to the no-pants look by wearing a white oversized button-down, navy blazer, black loafers, a black tote, and a navy Yankees baseball cap reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s collegiate style.

Kim Kardashian’s Matching Rhinestone Set Was Missing Bottoms

The SKIMS founder wore a blindingly blingy matching set by Dolce & Gabbana featuring a rhinestone corset and high-waisted underwear while working on her fashion show collab with the brand in September 2022. (She also wore the ‘fit to Kourtney’s wedding reception in May of that year.)

Kendall Once Opted For High-Waisted Hot Pants

For a “running errands, but keeping it stylish” look, the supermodel styled her black hot pants with black tights, black heels, and a black sweater.

Kourtney’s Button-Up Covered Up Her Bottoms (Or Lack Thereof)

Kourt traded in her rockstar-chic style for this more buttoned-up no-pants look that she posted on Instagram in April 2023. She wore a blue and white striped button-up but of course sans pants.

Kendall’s No. 1 No-Pants Moment: The Sequin Bodysuit

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Business on the top, party on the bottom. Kendall brought the no-pants look to the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with a Marc Jacobs black sequin collared bodysuit with cascading sleeves.

Kylie Actually Took Silicone Underwear To The Next Level

In January 2023, the lip kit queen posted a photo of herself in a statement-making Maison Margiela look on her Instagram. The mogul’s outfit consisted of a latex cone bra with high-waisted latex underwear and a blue tulle jacket.

Khloe Kardashian’s No-Pants Look Was A Twinning Moment

Sisters who twin together stay together. While attending Kim’s September 2022 fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana, Khloé wore the same no-pants look Kim styled at Kourt’s wedding.

Kylie Was All About Underwear > Pants In White Undies

In a more casual no-pants look, Kylie wore white SKIMS boxer briefs (sisters supporting sisters) with a cropped tank and leather jacket. The KarJenner version of a casual lounging-around-the-house ‘fit.